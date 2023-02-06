Concepcion (Chile) (AFP) – Brigade members and international experts began to join this Monday in the fight against the almost 300 forest fires that are hitting the south-central zone of Chile, and which have already left 26 dead and more than 1,100 homes destroyed.

While hundreds of victims in agricultural towns begin to rise up after losing everything, the flames are still active in various parts of this fire that has covered 270,000 hectares, and when there is a new “weather alarm” for extreme heat in the Maule and Ñuble regions.

The fires, which gained strength since last Thursday, have left 26 dead, 1,260 injured, 3,000 homeless and 1,159 houses burned, according to the report released Monday by the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred).

In the last few hours, various devices and specialists in firefighting have arrived in Chile from Spain, Argentina, Mexico and the United States, a country that has sent the “Ten Tanker”, the largest available tanker plane in the world, with the capacity to 36,000 liters.

“We are at the collection center trying to supply the entire community here with water, with the most basic items a person can have,” Carmen Cuevas, a neighbor and volunteer in the town of Santa Juana, one of the most affected in the Biobío region, 500 km south of Santiago, moved to see the place where he was born and raised “turned into ashes”.

The size of the fire, which has burned an area larger than Luxembourg, has caused the smoke to reach the capital of the country.

“In five days we have had a burned area equivalent to what is usually burned in two years of fires,” said the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, who warned that the figure could increase.

Aerial view of an area devastated by forest fires in Santa Juana, Concepción province, Chile, on February 5, 2023. © JAVIER TORRES / AFP

“This means that we have to further deepen the measures that have been taken, and exercise extreme caution and the collaboration of all the actors,” Tohá said at a press conference.

Chile spends the summer with record temperatures. At points in the Andean foothills, temperatures above 40ºC have been recorded.

From Spain to Argentina

At a time when President Gabriel Boric and the authorities are mobilizing and receiving international aid, there are still 280 active fires, 69 of which are being fought by 5,600 firefighters and brigade members, both from the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) and from forestry companies. .

On Monday, the DC-10 “Ten Tanker” plane, the US aircraft that has the capacity to drop 36,000 liters of water from the air, is also expected to go into action.

“I was talking with the pilot, Dan (Montelli), who is from California. (…) He is the pilot who was in Chile in 2019. He told me that he was proud to provide his collaboration and support in these difficult times,” Boric said. at a press conference.

The president maintained that the “Ten Tanker” “is the largest aircraft available in the world (for firefighting) that comes to complement the tremendous and important work that CONAF, the brigade members and the volunteers of the Fire Department are doing. Chili”.

On Sunday night, an A330-200 plane arrived from Spain carrying a contingent of 50 people, including six experts in the fight against forest fires, 38 soldiers from the Emergency Intervention Battalion and a team of six pilots to operate drones.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric during a visit on February 5 to Purén, Araucanía region, affected by forest fires © – / Chilean Presidency/AFP

Argentina joined the fight against the fires with 10 brigade members and five all-terrain trucks with forestry equipment. It is expected that fifty more brigade members and a Chinook helicopter will arrive.

A contingent of 150 specialists in the extinction of forest fires, including military and civilians, also arrived from Mexico.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his solidarity with Chile on Twitter. “All my thoughts are with the families of the victims and the heroes who are fighting in front of the flames,” he said, without specifying whether his country will send specific aid.

According to the Chilean Foreign Ministry, Ecuador, Colombia, the United States, Peru, Paraguay and Venezuela have promised help.

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, announced the sending of a plane with material and experts in fighting forest fires because “the climate crisis burns Chile,” he said in a message on Twitter, which Boric also thanked through the social network: ” Thank you comrade! Latin American unity makes all distance small.”

Fires in Chile © Tatiana MAGARINOS / AFP

For its part, the Government of Portugal expressed on Monday its availability to send a team of 140 troops.

“It is exciting to see how other countries that have their own problems and needs allocate their resources to help us at this time,” said Minister Tohá in a message of thanks for the support they are receiving in the affected communities.