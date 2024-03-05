













Generally, trends on social networks are based on recent events. But sometimes they return to what happened a long time ago and even when several years have passed. Like the advertising for Cristal Beer, which appeared in Star Wars movies.

No, we are not talking about when they were shown in the cinema but actually on Chilean TV, and specifically, the first trilogy. In some sequences advertisements for this beer company appear.

For example, when Luke Skywalker meets Obi-Wan Kenobi and he talks to him about his father in the first Star Wars film. It is in this scene that Ben looks for Anakin's lightsaber to give to Luke, which is in a box.

But when you open it, the beers of the brand mentioned above appear. This campaign was on Channel 13 in 2003. Its name was 'The Force is with Cerveza Cristal' and received several recognitions in other countries.

The fact is that someone apparently 'rediscovered' it more than 10 years later and now it ended up going viral again. This is why various GIFs or video fragments have appeared on Twitter and social networks.

But there is a company that decided to take advantage of it and that was none other than Ubisoft. Specifically, the Twitter accounts for the United Kingdom that correspond to Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siegewhere there are a couple of clips.

This is how Ubisoft took advantage of what was created for Star Wars Crystal Beer to attract the attention of Star Wars fans. Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six Siege.

One imagines other companies will imitate this to get some publicity. Although there is no shortage of those who say that when companies use a meme that is when the majority of the audience loses interest. Memes are born, develop and then die.

