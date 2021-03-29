The president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, reported this Sunday that he will present to Congress a constitutional reform to postpone the elections scheduled for April 10 and 11, until the next May 15 and 16. The president said that he made the decision to take care of the health of citizens, after the country presented a significant increase in Covid-19 infections.

Postpone local elections and of constituent delegates for five weeks. That is the determination of Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, in an attempt to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in his country.

The president proposes as new dates May 15 and 16. To achieve this, it will send a constitutional reform to Congress, which must approve the change for it to proceed.

Piñera announced the decision after holding a meeting this Sunday with the political committee and with the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, at the Palacio de la Moneda, to assess the situation, because in recent days the country has seen an increase in contagions. The head of state believes that the postponement will allow him to buy time to advance with the vaccination of his citizens.

“Our goal is that before May 15 and 16 we can vaccinate 9.3 million people (…) and it will allow safer elections,” Piñera said in a speech broadcast on national television.

On March 20, and for the second time in a week, the country reported the highest record of new cases in one day, with 7,084 infections.

It is precisely this situation that led the government to impose new restrictions that came into effect on Saturday. More than 70% of the Chilean population returned to confinement, that is, around 14 million people.

For the first time, the entire metropolitan area of ​​Santiago went into quarantine and not just the capital city.

The elections are considered crucial: in addition to the election of mayors, councilors and governors, it is expected that 155 constituents will be chosen, who will be in charge of drafting a new constitution to replace the one that has been in force since the time of the dictator Augusto Pinochet, a of the central demands of the great demonstrations of 2019.

News in development …

With EFE and local media