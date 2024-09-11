Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on Wednesday that he will push for the repeal of the Amnesty Law for human rights violations committed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

“We will give urgency to the processing of a bill that seeks to exclude the application of amnesty, pardon and prescription with respect to crimes against humanity committed by agents of the State or with its authorization,” said the president in his speech for the 51st commemoration of the coup d’état that overthrew the democratic government of Salvador Allende in 1973.

The Pinochet dictatorship left a toll of almost 40,000 victims, including at least 3,200 murdered opponents, of whom 1,469 were victims of forced disappearance. After decades of searching, the remains of 307 were found and identified, and another 1,162 have yet to be found, according to the latest official figures.