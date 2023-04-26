One of the new high-speed trains in Chile, in Santiago. EFE railways

One of the flags of the Government of Gabriel Boric is to revive the use of the train in Chile, the longest country in the world, with 4,300 kilometers of coastline, and with a railway coverage of about 800 kilometers. As part of the plan, the Administration and the State Railway Company (EFE) have presented this week two of the six trains that will be incorporated in the second semester to the fleet that connects Santiago with the city of Chillán, located 400 kilometers to the south . The new machines, capable of reaching a speed of 160 kilometers per hour, will reduce the transfer time from five hours to three hours and 40 minutes.

The Santiago-Chillán route is one of Chile’s two interregional services and the only long-distance network that operates regularly. Its current fleet of six trains, which reach a speed of 140 kilometers per hour, already makes it the fastest in South America. The second place is occupied by the Argentine service that connects Buenos Aires with Mar del Plata, which takes five hours and 36 minutes to cover a distance of 414 kilometers, according to figures provided by EFE.

The state railway, which depends on the Ministry of Transport, invested 70 million dollars in six high-speed trains manufactured by the construction company China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC). The project was awarded during the right-wing government of Sebastián Piñera in 2020. A particularity of the machines is that they can switch from electric power to diesel automatically. Until now, Chilean trains run on diesel or are electric.

At the beginning of March, the first two trains arrived at the port of San Antonio, in the Valparaíso region, near Santiago. Now they are undergoing a calibration and testing process that will last six months. They are scheduled to start operating during the third and fourth quarters of 2023. The remaining four trains will arrive in Chile in the middle of the year. The plan is that as they are incorporated, they will replace the current trains on the Santiago-Chillán route, which will be used for other services.

The Ministry of Transport assures that the best circulation features and the lowest maintenance cost of the new fleet will allow it to offer 12 daily services, doubling the current offer. According to his projections, once the six high-speed trains are operational, the annual number of passengers will increase from 315,000 to 800,000.

The president of the EFE Board of Directors, Eric Martin, maintained at the presentation of the two new trains that “they cannot be seen by themselves.” “They are part of a project that considers the recovery of its 12 stations, the improvement of the track standard and a modern maintenance center,” he said at the San Eugenio railway station, located in the municipality of Estación Central in the capital, which owes its name to the historic place from where the trains left when in Chile they had a leading role in the transfer of passengers.

The Minister of Transport and Telecommunications, Juan Carlos Muñoz, added that the “fastest and most modern” machines in this area of ​​the world will offer different services. Some will be destined for trips with more stops, which will allow connecting not only the regional capitals, but also intermediate cities such as San Javier, San Carlos or Parral, where the poet Pablo Neruda was born in 1904.

The modernization of the Santiago-Chillán railway route is part of the project Trains for Chile, which continues the plan drawn up by the Government of Piñera in 2019, whose national objective for 2027 is to triple the number of passengers transported, up to 150 million, and double the cargo, to 20 million tons. The use of the train in Chile has been uneven throughout its history. It experienced a boom in 1972, in the Popular Unity Government of Salvador Allende, but during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990) more than a third of the railways disappeared. Since the 2000s, the suburban sections have been strengthened, postponing the desire for a train to unite the South American country, but promoting its use. In 2023, EFE transported 55.9 million passengers, its all-time high.