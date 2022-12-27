Chile presented last week the largest icebreaker ship in South America, the Almirante Viel. The new Chilean Navy ship, with a scientific vocation, will be used mainly to enter Antarctica and investigate the effects of the climate crisis in the south of the world. Weighing 10,500 tons and capable of breaking one meter of ice at a speed of three knots (5.4 km/h), the vessel itself has the equipment for more than 30 scientists to investigate oceanography and hydrography on board, such as biomass and marine fauna. The launch into the water at the industrial plant of the Astilleros y Maestranzas de la Armada (ASMAR), located in Talcahuano (500 kilometers south of Santiago), marked the end of the first stage of the megaproject, after five years of construction. It is scheduled to start operations in August 2024.

The outstanding researcher in Antarctic science, marine biologist and doctor in Ecology Pamela Santibáñez, explains that the ship will be able to reach places much further south than what the current national infrastructure allowed. “It has laboratories to process and store samples, in addition to the fact that they can be easily obtained”, points out the one who was in charge of complying with the naval tradition of christening the ship by breaking a bottle of champagne in the hull. In addition to having the capacity to transport its future crew, more than 30 specialists will also be able to carry out scientific activities in the ship’s microbiology and chemistry laboratories, which also has a multibeam echosounder to explore the deep and medium-depth seabed.

Until now, Chile had an old icebreaker ship, also called Almirante Viel, technically and logistically obsolete: it allowed scientists to be transported, but not for them to operate on board, and research trips were only carried out in summer. The new ship, the result of an investment of 210 million dollars, and in which 800 people worked, can withstand temperatures down to -30 degrees. “We will be able to gather information on what happens in winter, a much colder and darker season,” says Santibáñez, who points out that the vessel is independent for up to 60 days. “It is the first real icebreaker in Chile”, adds the godmother of the ship. Other countries that have Antarctic scientific icebreakers include Brazil, the United States, Spain, Germany and Korea.

The proximity of Chilean territory to Antarctica makes the country the main gateway for scientists to the southernmost tip. There are 23 international programs that enter from Punta Arenas (3,000 kilometers south of Santiago), while about six enter through New Zealand and South Africa, respectively. The Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Juan Andrés de la Maza, stated at the christening of the new Admiral Viel that “it is a ship that is delivered to the national and international scientific community that is going to do science on the White Continent, where we have made sovereignty practically 100 years”.

The climatic emergency that the planet is going through forces us to look towards Antarctica, which directly influences three aspects of the climate: sea level; the thermohaline circulation, which is related to large-scale ocean circulation; and the albedo effect, which is the ability of surfaces to bounce incident solar radiation. The new icebreaker will allow continuous and increased monitoring and complement the oceanographic information on what is happening in Antarctica.

The largest and most complex ship built in Chile will have the capacity to store deep ice, but not to process it. This task will be carried out in the facilities of the future International Antarctic Center (CAI), in Punta Arenas, a project of the Regional Government of Magallanes and the Chilean Antarctic that will begin construction in February or March 2023 and intends to be ready in the next three years. The CAI will occupy a 34,000 square meter piece of land in an area connected to the ports, the city center and the airport, and will be divided into three main and functional areas: scientific, logistic and museographic.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the latest news from the region.