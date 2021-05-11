Several workers of the Electoral Service of Chile (Servel) participate in a demonstration of the voting system in one of the centers that will be enabled during the 15th and 16th of May. Alberto Valdés / EFE

Chile will celebrate next weekend one of the most important elections in recent decades. In the midst of a political, social and institutional crisis that adds to the health and economic crisis, Chileans will elect the 155 constituents who will draft the new Basic Law, the first born in democracy and that will replace Augusto Pinochet’s. The body will be equal between men and women and there will be 17 seats reserved for indigenous peoples.

The revolts of October 2019 pushed the Government of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), and practically all the political forces with representation in Congress, to offer an itinerary to develop a new Constitution. They were days of peaceful marches and violent protests in which Chilean democracy was in danger. Although the dates of the elections have had to be modified on two occasions due to the pandemic, last October the plebiscite was held, where eight out of 10 Chileans supported the change of the Constitution. The current one was drawn up in 1980 by the Pinochet military regime, but has undergone fifty modifications, both at the end of the dictatorship (1989), and in the Ricardo Lagos government (2005), whose signature is stamped on the current Constitution. . But in its four decades of life, the text has neither achieved legitimacy nor has it become a unifying element among Chileans.

“Very high expectations have been generated regarding the change that the Constitution may mean. It was a great political exit in 2019, but the problems will continue, simply because it is not possible for them to be solved with a new wording, “says academic Iván Jaksic, 2020 National History Prize winner.” Topics that may matter to people, such as Equity, dignity or empathy are difficult to constitutionalize, or when they do, as in other countries, they create new problems, ”says Jaksic. For the historian, “this brings us to an old problem: the written Constitution and the real country”, although he assures that the weekend elections are “a good civic exercise”.

The 155 writers will start working from a blank page and, according to the established rules, the support of two-thirds of the convention will be needed to approve the rules included in the new text. “In order to reduce the fears of the different sectors, some frameworks were agreed upon that the constituent body must respect: the democratic and republican regime, the international treaties in force and the judicial decisions executed,” explains Tomás Jordán, from the New Constitution Observatory, platform of process monitoring.

Country redefinition

The force of the new stage inaugurated by Chile, 31 years after the end of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, will largely depend on the correlation of forces that is elected in this weekend’s vote.

Despite the caution of some experts, Chile will redefine itself on fundamental issues. The convention will discuss its political regime and government system, because there is some consensus that the Chilean presidentialism showed deficiencies with the revolts of October 2019. It will debate on decentralization and regionalization, in a unitary and strongly centralized state in the capital. like the Chilean.

The 155 constituents must also agree on matters related to indigenous peoples, such as their express recognition in the Constitution or multinationality. A central issue, given the historical relationship problems between the Mapuche people and the Chilean State. The constituent body will discuss the model of economic development, the fate of institutions such as the Constitutional Court, the model of the State – economic and social rights are hot debates – and issues that are especially sensitive for markets such as the autonomy of the Central Bank.

Of the 1,268 candidates for the convention, 68% are not active in any party. Participation is a great unknown, in a country with high abstention and voluntary voting. Last October’s plebiscite attracted 51% of voters, slightly above the last elections.

A text closed for June 2022

President Sebastián Piñera must convene the opening session of the convention in June at the latest. The convention will start in the following 15 days and will elect, in its first session, the presidency and vice-presidency. “From the date of its installation, a period of nine months begins to run to draft and approve the constitutional text that will be the object of the exit plebiscite. This term can be extended, only once, for three months ”, explains Lucas Sierra, researcher at the Center for Public Studies (CEP), in his text The convention regulations and the risk of the blank sheet. That means that the new constitutional text must be finalized no later than June 2022.

