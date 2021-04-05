In a session held on Easter Sunday, the Chilean Senate approved the proposal that the government of Sebastián Piñera had sent to postpone the conventional elections for constituents, governors and mayors. for May 15 and 16.

The original date for the elections was scheduled for this coming weekend. The resolution must now return to the Chamber of Deputies, where it is expected to be confirmed this Monday.

The Lower House had approved in the first instance the request for an extension with votes from the opposition, in exchange for the Executive to improve access to social assistance for those sectors that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

The president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, was the one who sent the proposal to extend the elections due to the large number of COVID cases. Photo: DPA

This resulted in the approval of a financial aid package, which was also approved by the Senate. Inside this package are included a bonus to the middle class, in addition to a series of soft loans and improvements to emergency family income.

The reason for the request to extend the elections has to do with rise in the number of COVID cases that have been registered in the trans-Andean country.

Despite a vertiginous advance in its vaccination campaign, in recent weeks Chile registered days with more than 7,500 daily infections, which set off alarms everywhere.

New restrictions

Chile woke up this Monday with new restrictions that are added to the massive quarantines and that seek to stop the second wave of the pandemic that does not give truce to the hospital system.

“The whole world is experiencing this serious outbreak of the coronavirus (…) In Chile we have been severely hit by this re-attack that has our health system at the limite “, recognized in an official act the president of the country, Sebastián Piñera.

For a few days, Chile already applied harsh restrictions for travelers, who had to arrive with a negative PCR and spend 10 days in confinement, 5 of them in a special hotel at their own expense.

The advance of the curfew at 9 o’clock also began to rule this Monday due to the large increase in new cases and the positivity index, partly encouraged by the arrival of strains from abroad, such as the British or the Brazilian.

Experts from the scientific community point out that this rebound is due to a overconfidence on the part of the government, which lifted restrictions during the summer season, trusting in the successful progress of the vaccination process, one of the fastest in the world.

Chile has inoculated almost 7 million people with a dose, which represents 45% of its population and places it as the third country in the world with the highest percentage of vaccinated population.

“We have never underestimated the pandemic (…) We have Made mistakes, but we’ve tried to correct them“, assured Piñera in his defense.

Source: agencies