Chile | Police shot a juggler on a street in Chile, enraged locals set fire to government buildings

The shooting, which took place in the middle of the day at a busy intersection, was recorded on videos that spread on social media. The case has been transferred by order of the Chilean government to the Ministry of the Interior for investigation.

Juggler the death led to protests and the burning of government buildings in Chile over the weekend. Police shot a juggler on the street in the middle of the day during an identity check.

The case is reported by the Chilean media, among others La Tercera and T13 mixed BBC.

Friday at three o’clock in the afternoon 27-year-old Francisco Andrés Martínez Romero appeared as usual at a busy intersection in the tourist-favored beach town of Panguipulli when two police officers came to ask him for an identity card. That was obviously not what Martínez Romero had to give.

A word block followed, at the end of which police fired warning shots at the feet of Martínez Romero. He stalked towards the police, whereupon the police shot him several times.

A nurse present tried to resuscitate Martínez Romero, but he died of his injuries on the street.

Outsiders began shouting insults at police officers fleeing the scene. Towards evening, residents gathered for a demonstration in front of the police station and eventually set fire to Panguipull’s administrative buildings. City Hall burned to the ground.

Protesters set fire to Panguipulli City Hall on Friday in Chile.­

Protesters erected roadblocks until riot police disbanded the crowd with tear gas. Residents of the capital Santiago beat pots as a sign of support.

Martínez Romeron the death was recorded in several videos and there are dozens of witnesses, but the cause of the shooting is still unclear.

According to police, it was a matter of self-defense: Martínez Romero was holding knives with which he was juggling in his performance. There is no certainty as to whether the knives are genuine at all.

Panguipullin police chief Boris Alegrían police who killed Martínez Romero fired “to protect their own lives and it was” legal self-defense “, says T13.

However, Martínez Romero was a character familiar and liked by the inhabitants of the beach town. He had appeared in traffic lights and squares collecting small coins for years, the BBC says. On social media, videos of the case are spread with the slogans “cold-blooded murder”.

Mayor of Panguipullin Ricardo Valdivian according to Martínez Romero, was a “respectfully behaving” young man who did not have a permanent home.

“We mourn the loss of this young juggler. I hope the justice is done, ”he commented Radio Cooperative.

The case has been transferred by order of the Chilean government to the Ministry of the Interior for investigation.

Police arrested a street artist during a demonstration in Panguipulli on Saturday.­

In social in the media, many public figures took a stand on the case. Chile has called for police reform and control since the break-up of the military dictatorship, but no major improvements have been made.

“If the police force were even at a somewhat professional level, this should not have happened,” the author tweeted. Pedro Gandolfo.

“A disgraceful act that had a tragic outcome.”

Vocalist Ana Tijoux in turn, called the case murder and barked at a law under which police could require anyone to prove their identities.

Police dispersed the protests with tear gas and water cannons in Panguipulli on Saturday.­