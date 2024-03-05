The Chilean police continue to investigate the disappearance and now the murder of former Venezuelan soldier Ronald Ojeda Moreno, an opponent of the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Ojeda Moreno was found dead on Friday (1st). His body was found inside a suitcase, according to Chilean authorities.

This Tuesday (5), Ángel Valencia, the prosecutor responsible for the case, named Walter Rodríguez Pérez, linked to the Venezuelan drug trafficking criminal faction known as “Trem de Aragua”, as one of the suspects of involvement in the crime.

Rodríguez Pérez, 28, is accused by the prosecution as the person responsible for watching and transporting Ojeda Moreno to the place where his body was found, in Maipú, a commune located in Chile's capital, Santiago. He is currently being sought by the Chilean police.

According to information, Pérez already had other outstanding arrest warrants for involvement in other kidnappings that occurred in the country.

The operation that resulted in the death of Ojeda Morena involved at least seven people with different levels of responsibility, according to the Chilean police. Three vehicles were identified in the case, and the investigation points to three direct perpetrators of the crime.

A 17-year-old Venezuelan, with no name disclosed, linked to the Aragua Train and illegally entering Chile, has also been arrested and charged with Ojeda's kidnapping. His capture occurred after an analysis of security cameras and call traffic.

Experts and opponents claim that the Trem de Aragua faction may currently be functioning as an armed wing of the Maduro regime, as Venezuelan authorities take few initiatives to combat the criminal group.

Last month, Iván Simonovis, the opponent of the Chavista regime who reported the disappearance of Ojeda Moreno, raised the hypothesis that Maduro could have hired Trem de Aragua to kidnap the former opposition soldier.

According to Simonovis, this “would make it difficult to prove the involvement of the Venezuelan regime in the case” and “avoid the diplomatic complications that could arise”.