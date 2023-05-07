A total of 2,932 polling stations opened this Sunday in Chile to kick off the second constituent elections in two years, in which more than 15.1 million citizens were summoned to choose the 50 in charge of writing a new constitution.

These elections are marked by a lack of interest from citizens, unlike the previous constituent process, which ended on September 4, when 62% of Chileans rejected the first proposal for a constitutional text in a referendum.

Electoral fatigue – since the 2019 protests, Chile has held seven elections -, the failure of the previous process and the unprecedented security crisis that the country is going through explain, according to experts, the lack of interest in these elections.

Although it is difficult to make predictions due to the great apathy and the fact that voting is mandatory – unlike two years ago – there is consensus that the correlation of forces will be very different from the previous constituent assembly, which was dominated by the left.

The polling centers will be open until 18:00 (local time; 19:00 in Brasilia) and the first results should come out a few hours later.

President Gabriel Boric, who, contrary to what happened in the September referendum, took little part in the elections, votes in his homeland, Punta Arenas (in the extreme south of Chile) and should return to Santiago at midday to follow the work of the day in the palace of La Moneda.

Opposition and government divided

The government is divided in these elections and competes with two different lists: one composed by the Socialist Party and the most left wing of the government (Frente Ampla and Communist Party), and another composed by the governing centre-left parties plus the Christian Democracy, which it is properly the opposition, but it is not part of the government either.

The right is also divided into three lists: the traditional Chile Vamos (UDI, RN and Evópoli), the far-right Republican Party, and the populist People’s Party.

One of the key issues of the day will be the places won by these last two groups, which did not participate in the elections two years ago because they were created recently and which rose a lot in the polls, despite defending the current Constitution, in force since the dictatorship. (1973-1990).

If the three right-wing parties win 30 deputies or more, they will have absolute control of the constituent and will be able to approve the rules without the need for negotiation.

The great novelty of this second attempt to renew the Constitution is the participation of a group of 24 experts appointed by Parliament, whose mission is to draw up a project that will serve as the basis for the 50 constituents (25 men and 25 women) elected at the ballot box.

Another particularity is the existence of 12 basic principles agreed by the parties to avoid a refoundation proposal like the previous one, which include the declaration of Chile as a “social and democratic State of law”, the indivisibility of the “Chilean nation” and the bicameral system .