Plane traveling from Sydney (Australia) to Auckland (New Zealand) suddenly lost altitude

TAIC (English acronym for Transport Accident Investigation Commission) of New Zealand said this Tuesday (12 March 2024) that Chile opened an investigation into the incident on a Latam flight that left at least 50 people injured . The aircraft was traveling from Sydney (Australia) to Auckland (New Zealand), on Monday (11 March), when it presented a “strong movement” and suddenly lost altitude.

In note, TAIC stated that, in accordance with the International Aviation Convention, the DGAC (acronym in Spanish for General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics), from Chile, is responsible for the investigation and requested help from New Zealand. “TAIC is in the process of collecting evidence relevant to the investigation, including the seizure of cockpit voice and flight data recorders.”, the statement reads.

Latam is headquartered in Chile. Flight LA800, which departed from Sydney, was destined for the Chilean capital, Santiago.

The airline did not disclose the causes of the incident. In a note (read the full text below), he said “technical event that caused strong movement of the aircraft during the flight”.

According to Latam, 13 people were taken to Middlemore Hospital, in New Zealand, including 10 passengers and 3 cabin crew, to “check your health status”, according to the company. The plane was carrying 263 passengers and 9 technical crew members.

Read the full note from Latam:

“The LATAM Airlines Group informs that flight LA800 (Sydney-Auckland) recorded a technical event that caused strong movement of the aircraft during the flight. The aircraft landed at 4:26 pm (local time) at Auckland Airport as scheduled;

“As a result of the incident, 10 passengers and 3 cabin crew were taken to Middlemore Hospital to check their condition. There are no serious injuries;

“With the cancellation of the Auckland-Santiago section, a new flight (LA1130) was defined for March 12, 2024, scheduled to depart from Auckland at 8pm (local time) to Chile. LATAM is offering food and accommodation to passengers affected by the flight suspension;

“The LATAM Airlines Group regrets the inconvenience of this situation for its passengers and reinforces its commitment to safety as a non-negotiable value of its operations.”