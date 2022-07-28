The elected vice president of ColombiaFrancia Márquez, assured this Thursday that the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, He offered his country as the venue to host the possible reactivation of the dialogue between the Colombian Government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (Eln).

Márquez, who is on a tour of several South American countries, made the announcement during a meeting at the University of Chile after meeting with Boric.

(See here: Chancellor appointed by Petro and Venezuela agree to normalize relations)

“We greet with great joy that today President Boric has expressed, not only his willingness to accompany us in this task of achieving peace, but also that he offers his home, Chile, as the venue for peace talks between the Colombian State and the ELN. “.

Márquez added that Álvaro Leyva, appointed by Petro as the future foreign minister, will be one of the “leaders” of these dialogues. “He is a man who has been committed to peace for many years,” he said.

I thank the President of Chile @gabrielboric his fraternal welcome, as well as his willingness to work for the Peace of Colombia.

We appreciate your willingness to work on a new drug policy, against racism, climate change and in favor of gender justice. pic.twitter.com/FmfIpYZQxN – Francia Márquez Mina (@FranciaMarquezM) July 28, 2022

For his part, Boric wrote on Twitter: “Today I had the honor of receiving the future vice president of Colombia, @FranciaMarquezM, a great leader and environmental defender with whom I share the vision of union of our peoples and Latin America. I look with great hope and happiness what is happening in Colombia!”.

Sources from Márquez’s team told Efe that during the meeting the Chilean Government showed its “support” to the next Colombian Executive “in matters of total peace.”

Today I had the honor of receiving the future vice president of Colombia, @FranciaMarquezM, great leader and environmental defender with whom I share the vision of union of our peoples and Latin America. I look with great hope and joy at what is happening in Colombia! pic.twitter.com/UjiGn8pJFh — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) July 28, 2022

“President Boric has expressed all his willingness to accompany this complete peace process for Colombia, which will be complete peace for the region,” the vice president-elect said in a brief statement to the local media upon leaving La Currency.

Boric and Márquez will meet again in just over a week at the August 7 investiture ceremony of the new Colombian government headed by Gustavo Petrowhich will take place in Bogotá and which the Chilean president is expected to attend.

Before traveling to Chile, Márquez was in Brazil, where he held meetings with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and representatives of the Brazilian black movement.

After passing through Chile, he will travel to Buenos Aires, where he is expected to meet on Friday with the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and participate on Saturday in a dialogue presented by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and in which there will be representatives of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo.

The South American tour will end in La Paz, where on Sunday Márquez will have an activity with the Bolivian vice president, David Choquehuanca, and will end next Monday with a multinational meeting with social organizations of indigenous and peasant women.

*With Efe and AFP

More news