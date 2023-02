How did you feel about the content of this article?

Chilean President Gabriel Boric in a speech. | Photo: EFE/Isaac Esquivel

The government of Chile announced this Tuesday (21) that it is offering residency and Chilean nationality to more than 300 opponents arbitrarily expatriated by the dictatorial government of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua.

“The Chilean government will provide the necessary legal means to offer the due international protection, which will allow them to reside in the country and obtain Chilean nationality, in accordance with the constitutional and legal norms that regulate it,” the Chilean Ministry of Relations said in a statement. .

In this way, Chile joins Spain as countries formally offering naturalization to Nicaraguan opponents.

“The Chilean government offers this alternative to those who were unjustly expatriated from Nicaragua and voluntarily decide to take it,” reads the statement.

The Nicaraguan dictatorship has caused at least 317 people to withdraw their nationality in recent days for criticizing Ortega. The deportation of 222 political prisoners to the United States was also carried out.

“Our country’s history has taught us that the defense of democracy and human rights, and international solidarity among peoples, transcend political conjunctures and form part of essential civilizational standards for life in society,” concluded the Chilean government in the statement. .

To date, other progressive governments in Latin America such as Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil have not condemned the actions of the Ortega government or offered refuge to Nicaraguan political prisoners.