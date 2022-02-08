The 2022 Oscars nominations brought with them a series of surprises such as the appearance of the Chilean installment in the category for Best Animated Short with Beast production. It is not the first time that Chile has participated in this gala, since in 2016 Historia won a trophy and became the first Latin American animation to win in the section. What happened to Peru? We tell you in the next note.

Although film production in our country has grown considerably in recent years due to advances in technology and digital formats, no Peruvian production has yet been able to obtain another Oscar nomination since the scared tit was selected, more than 10 years ago, as one of the candidates to compete for this famous award.

This despite the fact that Manco Cápac, the Peruvian film directed by the filmmaker Henry Vallejowas within the 93 shortlisted to compete in this year’s Oscars in the category of Best Foreign Filmbut unfortunately I did not manage to be chosen among the five best.

What is Beast, the Chilean short nominated for the 2022 Oscar, about?

the short film Beast, directed and written by Hugo Covarrubias, talks about the time of the Chilean dictatorship from the intimacy of Ingrid Olderöck, a former Carabineros officer and member of the DYNE who was accused of training dogs to rape political prisoners during the dictatorship.

The 15-minute film stands out not only for its animation technique, but also for portray everyday life of this agent and her dog, whom she treats better than humans.

Beast is a short film inspired by an agent of the Chilean National Intelligence Directorate. Photo: Annecy Festival

In addition to the Oscar nomination, “Bestia” has been awarded at important international festivals such as Annecy (France), Chilemonos (Chile), Guasalajara (Mexico), Sundance (United States) and recently at the Clermont Short Film Festival. Ferrand (France), accumulating nearly 30 prizes.

Why did Peru fail to be nominated for an Oscar with Manco Cápac?

Manco Capacthe film recorded entirely in Fistin Spanish and in Quechuatells the story of Elisbán, a young man who arrives in the city with just two soles and a cell phone chip for a job promise that is never fulfilled and, alone and without money, tries to survive the adversities of a city that, while celebrating carnivals, ignores him and attacks him at every turn.

Thanks to the depth of its history and its social nature, Manco Cápac was one of the 93 films shortlisted for the 2022 Oscars in the category best foreign film However, she did not manage to be chosen among the top five, so unfortunately she will not compete for the long-awaited golden statuette.

Manco Cápac was left out of the list of nominees. Photo: Ministry of Culture

This, despite the fact that various critics have acclaimed the feature film directed by Henry Vallejo, and even the famous magazine Variety positioned the tape inside your top 20 favorites for an Oscar nomination.

