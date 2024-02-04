Chile | More than 60 dead in wildfires, the president believes the number of victims will increase “significantly”

The heat makes it difficult to put out fires.

in Chile at least 64 people have been killed in wildfires raging in the southern and central parts of the country, the country's president said Gabriel Boric on Sunday.

According to the authorities, extinguishing the fires centered around the Valparaíso tourist area is very difficult because the temperature is almost 40 degrees and the terrain is very dry.

“The number of victims will rise, and it will rise significantly,” said the president, speaking in Quilpué, near the city of Viña del Mar, which was badly destroyed by the fires. According to Boric, it is the worst natural disaster to hit the country since the 2010 earthquake and tsunami, which killed around 500 people.

Chilean according to the emergency authorities, more than 30 fires were still raging on Sunday, which had not been brought under control at all.

A night curfew and a state of emergency have been imposed on the fire areas.

“It was terrible. I couldn't get to our house because the fire came here. We lost everything,” said the domestic worker Rosana Avendano63.

Chile's neighboring country, Argentina, is also fighting against a wildfire. Wildfires that have lasted for a week and a half have already consumed more than 3,000 hectares of the Los Alerces National Park in the northern part of the country.

Wildfires have hit the city of Viña del Mar hard. Firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots in the city on Sunday.