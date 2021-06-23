Chile has started mixing doses of anti-covid vaccine from different laboratories. Since Monday (21.Jun.2021), the country has applied the immunizing agent from Pfizer/BioNTech as the 2nd dose in men under 45 years of age who received the 1st application of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Immunization with AstraZeneca had been suspended since early June after a case of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia was reported in a 31-year-old man.

Juan Pablo Torres, infectious diseases specialist and pediatrician at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Chile, told the state that studies show that reactions to the combination of vaccines are not serious and are as expected, such as pain at the injection site, fever and body aches.

MIX OF VACCINE

A Spanish study found that it is “highly safe and effective” give a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech anticovid vaccine to people who have already received a 1st dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford immunizer.

The issue of mixing doses began to be debated after countries, including South Korea, Canada and Spain, stopped applying the AstraZeneca vaccine due to delays in delivery or adverse reactions.

IN BRAZIL

According to a survey carried out by Folha de São Paulo in April, at least 16,500 people accidentally took the 1st dose of the vaccine against covid-19 from one manufacturer and the 2nd dose from another in Brazil. The exchange between doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca, or vice versa, is registered in Datasus, the information system of the Ministry of Health.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) told the power360 that studies addressing the efficacy and generation of immunization from different combinations and therapeutic regimens between different vaccines have not yet been presented to the regulatory agency. Thus, the indication for the application of doses contained in the vaccine inserts must be followed.

