Chile began a military deployment on Monday at critical points on the border with Peru and Bolivia, measure that will last 90 days and seeks to increase control of the irregular entry of migrants that affects the area.

“Chile has not done what it should do to have good control for a long time. This is not just a matter of the lack of military presence; many things were missing,” Interior Minister Carola Tohá said from Colchane, the epicenter of the migration crisis.

At almost 3,700 meters above sea level, Hundreds of people, mostly Venezuelan families, haggle the few Colchane checkpoints every day in order to reach Iquique to then make the leap to the Chilean capital, Santiago.

“You have to wonder why in the country the government of President Boric found customs with so little equipment; why it found the police installed on the border in sentry boxes that are held upright with some sticks that tie up; why that we find ourselves with a recently constituted Migrant Service with a waiting list of thousands of thousands of thousands of people”, pointed out the Secretary of State.

The measure of the Chilean Government will be applied in critical areas of the northern border in the regions of Arica and Parinacota, Antofagasta and Tarapacá.

Soldiers deployed to protect the border between Chile and Bolivia in Colchane, Chile.

During the last years, dozens of people have died trying to enter Chile through clandestine routes in the altiplano, an inclement area that reaches high temperatures during the day and drops below 0º Celsius at night.

These dangerous steps continue to form the main irregular entry route to Chile, which despite the pandemic and the social crisis of 2019 continues to be one of the most attractive countries to migrate within Latin America due to its political and economic stability.

Although the local communities point out that the majority of the income is carried out by Venezuelans, In recent weeks, the irregular arrival of Colombians and Salvadorans has been reported.

In total there are 1.4 million migrants in the Latin American country, which is equivalent to more than 7% of the population, and Venezuelans are the most numerous, followed by Peruvians, Haitians and Colombians.

