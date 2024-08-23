The Los Andes Prosecutor’s Office in Chile has opened an investigation into the power outage that left the municipality of Rinconada, in the Valparaíso region, 77 km north of the capital Santiago, in darkness on Sunday night. The judges suspect that the mayor was the one who plunged the town into darkness Juan Galdamesto prevent its inhabitants from seeing an investigative program on TV on the Mega channel that talked about him.



Independent Politician Arrested for Corruption in Chile Gets Rich with Hot Photos Posted Online February 15, 2024

The report accused him of tax fraud, pocketing the proceeds of the local casino and also of having his city councilors attack Mega reporter Natasha Kennard, who had come to Rinconada to make her television report. The program aired regularly.

However, no one in the town was able to see it because, a few minutes before its broadcast, the power went out in the town. The cause of the interruption was the throwing of objects on the high voltage cables by some unknown people.