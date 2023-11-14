The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) recalled the defender this Monday today Matias Fernandezfrom the Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle, hours after he was denounced by his ex-wife for an alleged crime of gender violence.

In a statement, the ANFP explained that the defender was excluded from the list of those called up for the matches against Paraguay and Ecuador “with the objective of focusing exclusively on clarifying the reported fact.” According to the complaint, Fernández, 28, went to the home of his ex-partner, with whom he has a five-year-old daughter, and inflicted minor injuries on her.

“As a result of an argument with his current partner, he grabbed her tightly by her abdomen, pushing her, causing erosive lesions on her abdomen, and then verbally attacking her, leaving the place in an unknown direction,” highlights the militarized police report.

According to the captain Stephan Stewart, The footballer, who was supposed to join the Chilean national team’s concentration this Monday to prepare for this Thursday’s match against the Paraguayan national team, has been missing since then.

Local Prosecutor’s Office #Valparaiso decided to open an investigation against the soccer player and national team, #matiasfernandez, reported for domestic violence. The investigation is in the investigative and deformalized stage,” said the prosecuting entity. pic.twitter.com/8R6rgdlC03 — UCV Radio 103.5 FM (@ucvradio) November 14, 2023

This situation occurs in the midst of another accusation against a Chilean soccer player, Jordhy Thompson, from Colo Colo, who last week was charged with the attempted femicide of his partner, Camila Sepúlveda, and is currently serving preventive detention for 45 days until the investigation is completed and due to his recidivism.

Matías Fernández denied through a statement the accusations leveled against him and denounced that it was an alleged lie to harm him.

“I want to make it very clear that the events reported never occurred and that we are only trying to make the public believe in a false situation to obtain some type of benefit,” he stated.

“I have never hit my ex-partner or any woman in my life. As I said, I am the victim of a complaint that irreparably calls my reputation into question and from today I will make all the information available to anyone who requires it, to through my lawyer,” he wrote on his social networks. He hinted that he is considering taking “civil and criminal actions against those who are behind this infamous situation.”

