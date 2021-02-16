Hope, joy, freedom. It is the sensation that is breathed in the more than 1,400 vaccination spaces distributed throughout Chile, where vaccines are received by the elderly as the possibility of a better life and the end of a pandemic that has been very long for all.

Joy, excitement, nervousness, merriment and jokes. With the background sound of great musical successes of all time, the residents of the humble neighborhood La Florida, one of the most populated and located on the outskirts of Santiago, wait their turn to be vaccinated. They do it at the La Florida Stadium, the largest vaccination space in all of Chile.

It has been organized by the municipality, which has provided buses so that citizens can move and many arrive first thing in the morning, the first day that their age range is allowed, which has been in decreasing order from 90 years or more since last February 3, the day that mass vaccination began in the country with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

“Obviously, the only thing I want is for us to be free,” María Molina, 73, responded to France 24 when asked if she came the first day they let her get vaccinated. For her it is important “to be free, to go back to my gymnastics and crafts workshops. I’m already super bored from being at home so much,” she says, with a bored tone.

A health worker administers a dose of Sinovac’s CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine to a woman at a vaccination center in Santiago, Chile, on February 3, 2021. © Iván Alvarado / Reuters

“Very well, very well, very beautiful here, very well cared for,” says Susana Tapia, 84, who looks radiant and says she is happy to have been able to leave home and have been able to get vaccinated, according to France 24 . “(It is the) first time that I come here, accompanied by my son, I had never come”, she says, excited.

“In another month”, I will be able to see my relatives, my children and grandchildren, explains Tapia, who counts the days to be able to continue with his life “as far as God tells me,” he says, full of hope and talking to everyone. those around him, after having been locked up for almost a year.

‘We are impressed because vaccination has advanced very quickly’

The levels and high rate of vaccination in Chile, which this Monday exceeded 2,092,000 vaccinated and is the leader in the region, has surprised everyone. Chile began its mass vaccination on February 3, after having started vaccinating on December 24 with the arrival of the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the country, reserved for health workers in intensive care.

“We are impressed in scientific terms but also in emotional terms, impressed because vaccination has advanced very fast, this country is not a rich country and the levels of vaccination that we are achieving day by day puts us at the forefront of the entire planet. showing that some things if we do them well, after many mistakes during the pandemic, “Rodolfo Carter, mayor of Florida, told France 24.

“Vaccination is progressing very well with a transversal effort. Chile is a country wounded by social and political divisions, but in this we are all square, all mayors, all public actors are working in the same direction and we trust that before the March we will have almost five million Chileans, a third of the population vaccinated, “adds Carter.

The Government’s objective marks the even more ambitious plan to vaccinate 15 of the 19 million Chileans in the first half of the year. For this, all kinds of public spaces, schools, stadiums and even shopping centers have been arranged.

“The idea is to be able to cover the largest number of people and this is a strategic point. It is a very interesting proposal for public-private collaboration, where the actors (…) are part of the solution that we can vaccinate as many people of people in the shortest possible time “, Tatiana Quintana, director of the Health Service of the municipality of La Reina and in charge of the vaccination teams in the Mall Plaza Egaña shopping center, which welcomes between 500-600 people a day, a figure that will grow as the age groups in the government plan expand.

For the moment, in addition to older adults, health personnel, workers considered essential, workers of the municipality and members of the Armed Forces are also vaccinated.

😷 From Mallplaza we continue adding to the plan #YoMeVacuno. Remember that you can get vaccinated according to the calendar in: – Mallplaza Tobalaba

– Mallplaza Egaña

– Mallplaza Iquique. And soon Mallplaza Arica / Mallplaza Trébol / Bio Bio. We will wait for you! pic.twitter.com/YBmdZvIQbV – Mallplaza 🇨🇱 (@MallplazaCL) February 12, 2021

Quintana highlights the fact that central and well-communicated places are enabled at the transport level, which facilitates vaccination, which is carried out both indoors and in the citizens’ own cars.

“Quick, simple, the people super friendly, they take care of you super well, they guide you, everything super well,” Claudia Salazar, 46, a worker considered essential, tells France 24 after being vaccinated in her car, who assures that when she drinks the second vaccine and develop immunity the first thing you will do is “go everywhere.”

For Carter, all these citizens, who remained locked up for almost a year, “are coming out just like the Christians of the catacombs, they are going out on the streets, seeing if they will be able to live and they have realized that if”, therefore emotionally It is also very strong, says the mayor.

Thus, a few days after the first year after the first positive diagnosis of the new coronavirus in the southern country, the Chinese vaccine against Covid-19 brings to Chile the hope of overcoming a pandemic that has subjected both its population and the rest of the the region and the world.