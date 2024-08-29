In the eastern part of the Strait of Magellan, in the extreme south of Chile, an alert for unidentified air traffic was registered at around 8 pm on Tuesday. In response, the Chilean Air Force (FACh) activated the protocols and sent F-5 aircraft to the area. Once the operation was deployed, contact with the suspicious aircraft was lost. The Government of Gabriel Boric reported on Wednesday that an investigation is being carried out to determine the origin and what type of aircraft it was. In response to the versions about the Argentine origin of the aircraft, the Administration of Javier Milei has denied it and has assured that no aircraft from the country was in the region on Tuesday.

Chilean Defense Minister Maya Fernández confirmed the operation on Wednesday. “For the peace of mind of all citizens, the Air Force activated the protocols and defended our border and sovereignty as appropriate,” she said. The statements came the day after videos of the departure of FACh fighter planes from the Chabunco air base in the city of Punta Arenas, at the southern tip of continental Chile, heading towards the Strait of Magellan were spread on social media.

The Minister of the Interior and Security, Carolina Tohá, has indicated that contact with the aircraft in question was lost because it probably left Chilean airspace. “This aircraft was identified, action was taken according to protocol, the Air Force went to protect and safeguard our airspace and at that moment the aircraft left the national territory,” she added.

Asked whether the Chilean ambassador to Argentina, José Antonio Viera-Gallo, has spoken with Milei’s government to obtain more information, Minister Tohá said that “all these contacts are being made.” “We have to clarify whether it was really a plane, what type, could it have been private,” said the head of the Interior and Security portfolio, who added that it could be a private plane or a helicopter. “All of this has to be part of the investigation that is being carried out,” she said.

Due to the proximity to the area involved, the versions initially pointed to Argentina as the presumed origin of the suspicious aircraft, but Milei’s government rejected them. “Argentina has absolutely nothing to do with it,” was the response of the spokesmen of the Foreign Ministry, who also assured that they had not received any queries or communications from Chile. The Ministry of Defense specified that “no Argentine military aircraft flew over the area on the day and time mentioned. We do not know what the Chilean government may have been referring to.”

For its part, the Argentine Air Force reported that “the only flight activity carried out on August 27 was a LADE flight with the Twin Otter system,” with the following stops between 12 and 16:55 in the Patagonian region: it took off from Río Gallegos, was in Ushuaia, then in Río Grande and returned to the point of departure, without leaving national territory. The Ministry of Defense, headed by Minister Luis Petri, detailed that “Argentina also did not detect any irregular flight in its airspace.” One possibility that was informally discussed was that the aircraft in question was from the United Kingdom, coming from the Falkland Islands or surrounding areas.

The relationship between the Boric and Milei governments is cold, marked by ideological differences. Before being elected president, last July, Milei visited Santiago de Chile and attacked the local leader: “Just as we hope to get rid of the Kirchnerist plague, […] “I hope that you have the good fortune and the stature to be able to get rid of this impoverisher Boric as well,” he told his audience. However, when the far-right politician took office in December, Boric was present at the ceremony held in Buenos Aires. In June, an incident occurred when the Argentine Navy installed solar panels inside Chilean territory, near the border with the province of Tierra del Fuego. After Boric’s complaint, the Navy admitted “an involuntary error” and the panels were removed. At the beginning of this month, Milei traveled to Chile, but there was no meeting between the presidents.

