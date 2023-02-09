As the situation becomes less serious, the Government of Gabriel Boric begins to plan recovery measures. In this sense, it was decided to decree a curfew in eight of the areas most affected by the flames. Meanwhile, the investigation into the outbreak of the fires continues and according to the authorities there are already 28 people arrested and under suspicion.

The Government of Gabriel Boric promoted this Thursday its attention to those affected by the strong flames to “respond as soon as possible (…) in different types of aid, benefit and accompaniment to the community and municipalities affected by the fires”, according to the spokeswoman from La Moneda, Camila Vallejo.

A sign of recovery in the midst of the crisis that Chile is experiencing due to the fires that affect the central and southern areas of the country.

Among the provisions approved are the recovery bonus: about 1,800 dollars for the affected family nuclei that will be distributed from Monday of next week.

There are also tax exemptions for small and medium-sized companies, farmers and other sectors, as well as the offer of temporary housing and veterinary care for pets or livestock, among other facilities.

These are the most “quick and immediate” actions that the Government can promote, according to the Undersecretary of Social Services Francisca Perales. The calculation of the affected people is more than 5,500. On the other hand, there are at least 1,800 houses destroyed.

Curfew in eight communities

Not all preventive and problem-solving measures in the context of the emergency enjoy popular support. One of them is the curfew announced by the defense chief for the central region of Biobío Jorge Keitel.

The rear admiral affirmed that the extraordinary measure, which conditions the mobility of residents, will be applied in eight communes of the region, which is the epicenter of the conflagrations. It will come into effect from 12:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10.

The mandate is intended to prevent criminal acts such as looting or assaults and was requested by groups of businessmen. The curfew, yes, will not apply to emergency and relief services in order to avoid stumbling blocks in possible evacuation tasks and rapid action in the event of a new source of fire.

The number of arrests increases

Meanwhile, investigations are advancing regarding the causes that led to the conflagration. The Chilean Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, aforementioned by the local media ‘Biobiochile.cl’, announced that the number of people detained increased to 28. Three more that are added to the 25 that were counted the day before.

The official also referred to the active outbreaks throughout the country, some 323. Of the total, the combat and support forces face 90 that are still uncontrolled. He also highlighted that the affected areas already total some 343,748 hectares.

Monsalve pointed out at another time that “there are some 2,212 firefighters deployed, to which some 1,824 volunteers have joined.” He also highlighted that this Thursday the weather alarm will drop due to temperatures: “This news allows us to say that during Saturday and Sunday temperatures will return to what are normal temperatures during the summer period.”

the drought continues

Another aspect that has been hitting the country hard is the drought. This continues in the south of the country. According to the Reuters news agency, this is considered the worst in half a century. This is a challenge for mining, one of the main sources of foreign currency in the country, or agriculture, among other sectors.

“These conditions have been present for more than a decade. The wind lifts and dries everything and the grass does not grow, that is the drama we are facing,” said Héctor Garay, a rancher from the Magallanes region.

It is not the first time that the sector has manifested itself asking for urgent measures. Gerardo Otzen, leader of the cattle ranchers in Magallanes, was disappointed after attending a meeting with local and national officials to respond to his problems.

“We are not sitting idly by waiting for all the help to come from the State, it is a shared thing, we continue working and doing what we have to do, but this is a problem that of course is beyond us. It is something to see how the cattle mass has decreased in the last ten years”, emphasized.

Livestock together with agriculture are the main economic items in the southern part of the nation. In both cases, water is key to the development of production.

With EFE, Reuters and local media