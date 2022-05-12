Journalist Francisca Sandoval, who was shot while covering a Labor Day march in Santiago, died this Thursday After spending 12 days hospitalized with a serious brain injury, a doctor from the Public Assistance Emergency Hospital reported.

Sandoval, 30, who worked for the community media Señal 3 de La Victoria, was one of the three people injured by gunshots during the violent clashes that occurred in the Chilean capital in parallel to a union demonstration organized on Labor Day.

Doctor Daniel Rodríguez, head of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, informed the press that Sandoval “died minutes before 11:00 a.m. this Thursday, after 12 days in extreme gravity.”

He explained that hea young journalist had been shot in the face and had a “very aggressive” injurywhich caused a brain hemorrhage and a medical condition that despite surgery to alleviate his situation he could not overcome.

During the May 1 march called by the Central Classista de Trabajadores in the municipality of Estación Central in Santiago, there were strong incidents with demonstrators who set up barricades, some entered commercial premises and clashed with merchants.

In the midst of these fights that took place in the Meiggs neighborhood, busy for having wholesale stores of all kinds and Chinese products, surrounded by train stations and buses to the rest of the country, a group of street vendors – today controlled by mafias that rent sectors of the street- went out to confront the demonstrators with shots

that hit three people, but it was Sandoval who got the worst of it.

“Francisca did not leave us. They murdered her. Through these words we confirm the death of our dear Fran. We will miss you and will do everything possible to find the truth,” the medium Señal 3 La Victoria said in a statement.

Last week three perpetrators of the shooting were arrested and the only one accused of shooting the journalist was imprisoned on charges of frustrated homicide and illegal possession of weapons.

“Chile is experiencing the worst security moment since the return to democracy,” said the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, Eduardo Vergara.

In a climate of generalized hostility, acts of vandalism are mixed in the midst of social protests, an increase in drug trafficking groups in poor sectors of the country and a greater presence of firearms without legal possession among civilians.

