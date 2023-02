How did you feel about the content of this article?

Fire destroyed 45 thousand hectares; there are 251 active fires across Chile, according to the Interior Ministry. | Photo: Pablo Hidalgo/EFE

The Government of Chile has issued new fire warnings due to a new wave of high temperatures in the south-central region of the country.

“We have a climate window over the course of these days, a frontal system has caused some rain and temperatures that have dropped, particularly in the Bio-Bío and Ñuble regions”, explained the undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve.

The undersecretary pointed out that this region of Chile should suffer from high temperatures starting this Wednesday (15).

According to a report by the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) published last Sunday (12), forest fires fell from 79 to 19 compared to Saturday (11).

Currently, the affected regions represent a total of 289 fires, 168 of which are under the control of security forces at the moment.

Monsalve also emphasized that there are currently 141 aircraft in operation for extinguishing tasks, “almost twice as many as there were in 2017”, when the last wave of major forest fires occurred in the country. More than 7,000 people are working to control the emergency.

The country has also received international assistance to fight the fires. On Sunday, 144 Portuguese brigade members arrived in the country, joined by almost 700 foreign rescuers.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture (Minagri) point out that the fires caused the destruction of 1,000 hectares of crops and caused the death of 4,247 animals, 71% of which were birds.

The fires also caused 24 deaths and the destruction of 1,478 homes, impacting 5,945 people. So far, 31 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in these incidents.