Chile’s Minister of the Environment, Carolina Schmidt (Santiago, 1967), is satisfied after the summit on climate change in New York, organized by the UN last week. They were conferences that gave visibility abroad to the Chilean Government of Sebastián Piñera. Her country – small in the global concert – became the main promoter of the Climate Ambition Alliance, in which another 70 countries promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions to meet the goals of the Paris agreement. “We must take steps to reduce emissions with a view to becoming carbon neutral (net carbon dioxide emissions are equal to zero) in 2050 ”, reflects Schmidt.

For the minister and president of the COP25 – the United Nations Conference on Climate Change of 2019 that will take place in Chile next December – global warming “is an undeniable reality and is positioned as the greatest ethical and economic challenge facing humanity.” “Moving towards sustainable development is the only possible way,” she adds.

Question. What is Chile’s commitment?

Answer. It is total and that is why, in an unprecedented event, along with presiding and hosting COP25, Chile is promoting this Alliance at a global level. Chile has managed to change the focus, moving from costs to opportunities of transformation. And not only with words but with concrete deeds. For example, President Piñera announced an ambitious plan to close all coal-based power plants by 2040, with a short-term withdrawal of 20% of installed capacity.

P. Some NGOs have pointed out that the decarbonisation announced by Piñera in June “does not decarbonise”, because it does not imply the dismantling of the power plants.

R. In the next five years, eight coal-fired plants will go into operation. This is an unprecedented measure in the country, a tremendously ambitious goal. It is not technically feasible to close all coal-fired generators from one day to the next, but time must be given for the new infrastructure to be built to compensate for this lower generation.

P. Why is a Latin American country at the forefront of a global problem?

R. Chile barely emits 0.25% of global greenhouse gas emissions, however, some studies position Chile among the 10 countries that will be most affected by climate change. That is why the country decided to take global leadership and serve as an example for others who do not react to the forceful call that science has made us to act urgently.

P. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said at the New York summit that “it is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is a world heritage site.” Do you agree?

R. Forests around the world are capable of capturing greenhouse gas emissions and, for that reason, we must take care of them, each and every one of them. The fires in the Amazon cause unease in the world because, at a time when we face the challenge of climate change, we need more trees, not less.

P. Trump indicated that the future does not belong to the globalists, but to the patriots. Which side is Chile on?

R. As President Piñera pointed out, there is no incompatibility or conflict between thinking in a global world and at the same time being a patriot. Chileans promote multilateralism and, at the same time, protect and take care of our homeland.

P. Why has the Government of Chile not yet signed the Escazú Agreement, the Treaty of the Americas that promotes environmental rights?

R. All the standards that Escazú requires from the countries are already contemplated in our legislation. In addition, the agreement has some drawbacks that must be resolved, such as issues of transfer of sovereignty or differences that could lead Chile to be sued before international courts without justification.

P. Isn’t the resistance to joining Escazú an incoherence of Chile, given its leadership on global warming?

R. There is no contradiction between Chile’s leadership role at the global level on climate change and the non-signing of this treaty. The country complies with the highest demands on access to information, public participation and access to justice in environmental matters.

P. In the ranking World Institute for Water Stress Global Report, Chile ranks 18th, just after 17 countries with “extremely high risk” of water shortage. What measures is your government taking to deal with this emergency?

R. The country has an action plan in place to face water scarcity that includes the provision of resources to assist affected families and farmers, investments in the sanitation sector and in reservoirs, the promotion of efficiency in irrigation and consumption of water. Soon we will inaugurate two new reservoirs in the north of Chile —Coquimbo and Arica—, to which is added a plan to build another 24 reservoirs that will require an investment of more than 6,000 million dollars.

P. What issues of global relevance will be defined at COP25 in Chile?

R. The main themes will be ambition, ambition and ambition. The world of science has shown us that the time to act is now and we need to move from negotiation to action. Organizing COP25 is a tremendous challenge for our country, but it is also a great opportunity that we assume as a historic milestone that will allow us to continue advancing in the sustainable development of Chile.