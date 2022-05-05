The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) advances the process to claim the points lost against Ecuador in the qualifying phase for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 for the possible “irregular alignment” of the defender of Barcelona de Guayaquil Bayron Castillo.

The Barcelona player participated in eight matches in the qualifying phase for the World Cup against Bolivia, Venezuela, Paraguay, Uruguay and both against Chile, in which the ‘Roja’ only managed one point by drawing at home and losing away .

Just minutes after the information about his possible Colombian nationality was released, several media outlets began to speculate on the possibility that Chile could achieve in the offices what it could not achieve in the field.

Chilean complaint

The ANFP reported in a statement that it has already sent its complaint to Fifa, to take the case to the final consequences.

“We sent to the Fifa Disciplinary Commission a complaint against the player Byron David Castillo Segura and the Ecuadorian Football Federation, due to the use of a false birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality by the aforementioned player,” the statement said. .

From the ANFP they observe they would present irregularities, that is why they demand a thorough investigation by Fifa. “There are innumerable proofs that the player was born in Colombia, in the city of Tumaco, on July 25, 1995, and not on November 10, 1998, in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas. The investigations carried out in Ecuador, including a legal report from the National Directorate of Civil Registry, the highest authority on the matter in this country, declared the existence of inconsistencies in the birth certificate presented by the player, and reported that this document did not existed in their internal files, pointing out other weaknesses in the document, to conclude that it was possibly fraudulent”, the statement concludes.

If Ecuador were sanctioned, Chile hopes to add the five points it lost against this rival in the tie, which would give it a direct place in the World Cup.

