The rains will continue below normal ranges this season. Authorities reported that rotating and scheduled water cuts will be imposed in the event that the rivers that supply the capital drop their levels to a critical point. Santiago, the capital, has fewer water reserves than last year.

“We cannot confirm the water rationing, but we cannot rule it out either.” This is how the Minister of Public Works of Chile, Juan Carlos García, made known the current water situation of the metropolitan area.

Santiago, with nearly seven million inhabitants, is supplied mainly by water from the Maipo and Mapocho rivers, which in recent years have been significantly reducing their flow during the last decade due to the lack of rain and snow.

According to García, to deal with the drought, a water rationing protocol consisting of four levels would be applied.

The first three consist of various measures and denominations.

The plan is headed by the ‘preventive early warning’, in which the water pressure is reduced at night (in force since August 2021). It is followed by the ‘yellow alert’, in which the receiver resents the reduction in pressure and a communication campaign is launched to save the precious liquid (scheduled to be activated from December 2022 to April 2023) and the ‘red alert’, in which 24-hour rotating cuts are applied (subject to the seriousness of the situation).

View of a water reservoir with which the Metropolitan Park waters its gardens. Santiago, April 14, 2022. © AFP – Martin Berbetti

According to water officials, the ‘yellow alert’ would be applied ten days before the rivers that supply the capital can no longer meet Santiago’s needs. Five days later, if the levels of both flows do not increase, the ‘red alert’ is changed.

The director of the National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security of Chile (ONEMI) of the Metropolitan Region, Miguel Muñoz, pointed out that “The cuts will be known in advance, so people will be able to organize themselves to cook, wash and it will not be a surprise of a cut of a week as has been seen other times”.

The most populated areas will be exempt from these measures, as well as the areas that are fed by wells and other sources.

Cyclist walks past a newly planted native tree that needs little water to grow. Santiago Metropolitan Park, April 14, 2022. © AFP – Martin Bernetti

The disadvantages of the ‘rationing protocol’

The plan may have a negative impact on the education sector. As there is no water flow in a community, schools must remain closed. “There are schools that offer up to three meals a day and they are the only meals for these children, so we have prioritized having a response strategy for them,” concluded Miguel Muñoz.

According to other experts, the measure may be counterproductive.

“The international evidence shows that this system is not that effective. If I know that my water is going to be cut off, I accumulate before, so the effective reduction is not so high, pointed out Guillermo Donoso, academic and researcher at the Center for Water Law and Management of the Catholic University.

Water situation in Chile

Last March, the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, signed the new Water Code that had been undergoing 11 years of procedures for its diligence. The statute prioritizes access to water resources for human consumption and, for the first time, establishes that climate change is a threat.

The South American nation, which in 2021 experienced the fourth driest year in its history, is the only country in the world that has its waters privatized. The State is the owner of the resource, but freely distributes the rights to private parties who, in turn, can sell them.

Aerial view of Lake Peñuelas. A reservoir in the Valparaíso Region, taken on March 18, 2022. The reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Valparaíso and Viña del Mar, accumulates 0.2% of its total water capacity. © AFP – Martin Bernetti

The legal framework to guarantee access to water, the rights over it and its distribution and use is one of the most discussed topics in the Constitutional Convention that drafts the new Magna Carta that will be submitted to a plebiscite on September 4.

The government estimates that the amount of water available in the country has decreased between 10 and 37 percent in the last 30 years. It is feared that by 2060 the amount of water available in the north and center of the country will be reduced by a further 50 percent, according to local media.

