More than 1.5 million people have been vaccinateds in Chile with at least one dose since the mass immunization process began on February 3. A more than considerable figure for a country of 19 million inhabitants, which puts at the head of the region and has earned him accolades around the world.

“Mass vaccination is the hope to recover our lives and embrace our loved ones,” Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, 71, said on Friday after receiving the first injection of the vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac in the southern town of Futrono, where he is on vacation.

Of the total of vaccinated until Thursday, 748,417 are adults over 73 years of age, while the rest corresponds to health personnel. Of that amount, 59.9% correspond to women, and 40.1% to men.

A group of people in Santiago de Chile are waiting to receive the Sinovac vaccine. Photo: DPA

With 83.6% of its population inoculated, the small town of Laguna Blanca, in the extreme south of the country, tops the list of the first ten communes by advance of vaccination, followed by the southern Rio Verde (49.2 %).

“This vaccine is safe, it is effective and we have made an enormous effort,” added the conservative president, questioned a few months ago about the management of the pandemic.

Chile, which began vaccinating intensive care health personnel on December 24 and began mass inoculation last week with those over 90, administers 5.58 per 100 inhabitants, according to the latest data up to February 10 from the Our World in Data registry, from the University of Oxford.

The figure is much higher than the world average (1.9 doses per 100 inhabitants), as well as the numbers of other countries in the region, such as 1.94 doses in Brazil, 1.18 in Argentina and 0, 56 in Mexico.

President Piñera speaks at the end of January, after Chile received the first contingent of Sinovac vaccines. Photo: AP

Leading the American continent is the United States, with 13.53 doses per 100 inhabitants, while Israel leads by far the world ranking, with 69.46 doses per 100 inhabitants, according to the British university.

“The number of vaccines being inoculated daily in Chile is absolutely an achievement and helps to combat the anti-vaccine movement. Only on Thursday 221,459 doses were injected,” Claudio Castillo, an expert in Public Health at the Santiago de Chile University, acknowledged to Efe.

The Government’s objective is to inoculate the population at risk (almost 5 million people, including those over 65, the chronically ill, health personnel, security forces and officials in critical activities) before the end of the first quarter, and at 80% of the total population before June.

Keys to Chilean success

The experts point to two aspects to explain the speed with which the process is being carried out, which is voluntary and free: the skill in negotiating vaccines, and the wide network of primary care, which runs through every corner of this country of more than 4,200 kilometers long and which has allowed it to carry out successful campaigns in its history, such as that of polio in 1961.

A health worker applies a vaccine against COVID in the Chilean region of Lloncao. photo: REUTERS

For Castillo, Chile has played the game well with the laboratories, since it negotiated “very early” and has done so regardless of geopolitics, which has allowed him to receive almost 4 million doses of Sinovac.

“The Chinese vaccine is not very massive yet, it is mainly in China, Indonesia, Turkey and Brazil. Now more countries are joining, but at the beginning it did not have that seal of guarantee that Pfizer had. Chile’s strategy of diversifying contracts was very good, “he added.

Chile, which also approved the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines and is studying the Russian Sputnik and Janssen vaccines, has more than 35 million doses committed from different laboratories and from the Covax platform, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to guarantee universal access.

“The main challenge for a country like Chile, which has ideal logistical conditions, is to have enough stock,” Cristóbal Cuadrado, an academic at the School of Public Health of the state University of Chile, told EFE news agency.

In Castillo’s opinion, the main challenge will appear in a few weeks, when the inoculation of the second dose coincides with the campaign against influenza in the southern hemisphere, because “you have to wait at least two weeks between both injections.”

The pandemic has already caused about 765,000 infected and more than 19,200 deaths since the beginning of March in Chile, which passed its first big peak in July and is mired in a second wave.

By María M. Mur – EFE