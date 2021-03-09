With an average of 1.08 daily doses per 100 inhabitants inoculated in the last 7 days, Chile this Tuesday became the country that the faster you are administering the vaccine against COVID-19 around the world.

This is evidenced by the latest data computation carried out by the program Our World in Data from the University of Oxford, information also released by the Chilean authorities.

“In the world ranking, today Chile is in the first place among the countries that vaccinate more quickly, considering the average of the last week, “Health Minister Enrique Paris told the press on Tuesday after learning the data.

A vaccination center in Santiago de Chile. Photo: AFP

Up to now, Israel was the country that had been leading the inoculation of doses based on the average of the last seven days, leaving this day with 1.03 according to the latest data.

Likewise, taking only the data from this Monday, Chile was also the world leader in the administration of the vaccine per 100 inhabitants, with an average of 1.67 doses compared to the 1.20 that Israel inoculated that day.

“Also, we have already administered almost five million doses, exceeding four million people vaccinated in a short time. Our country can be proud of how this process has developed, “said the minister.

Specifically, a total of 4,176,094 people have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Chile, which represents more than 21% of the total population of the country.

Of all of them, 772,389 correspond to people who completed their vaccination schedule and have already received both doses

Chilean officials unload a box from an airplane during the arrival of a shipment of CoronaVac vaccines to Santiago, Chile. Photo: DPA

Regarding those over 60 years of age, 2,653,488 doses were already administered to people in this age range.

The vaccination campaign deployed by Chilean health institutions is leader in Latin America, and one of the best in the world. Bases its success on wide network of primary care distributed throughout a territory of more than 4,200 kilometers.

The other key factor is the ability to negotiate vaccines, which has served to guarantee 35 million doses, of which 10 million have already arrived in Chile, adding shipments from different laboratories, the majority being the Chinese contribution from Sinovac.

“This has been possible, on the one hand, thanks to the fact that the Chilean government carried out a very early management to get doses what did we need; and on the other hand, our National Immunization Program has done an important job during this time, “said the minister.

The authority also highlighted the work of the municipalities and primary care health personnel, “who are the ones who carry out the vaccination”, and the commitment of the citizens and their “adherence” to the process.

The situation of the pandemic

In parallel, the pandemic does not stop in Chile. This Tuesday, the ministry reported 3,528 new cases of COVID-19, attenuating for the second consecutive day the rebound in infections that had been punishing the country in recent days, with peaks of more than 5,000 cases that had not been registered since June 2020.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the arrival of the pandemic reached 864,064, of which 28,317 are in the active stage and 814,088 are recovered cases.

Regarding deaths, in the last 24 hours there were 19 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths to 21,182 in the country.

Source: EFE