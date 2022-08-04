View of the large sinkhole in the land of the Alcaparrosa de Candelaria mining operation, Tierra Amarilla. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

Geomechanics experts from the National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) are investigating in Chile the origin of a gigantic sinkhole in Tierra Amarilla, in the Atacama region, 800 kilometers north of Santiago. Residents of the community alerted on Saturday about the appearance of the hole that, according to local authorities, continues to expand, and is already 32 meters in diameter and 64 meters deep -the extension of a 26-storey building-.

Until this Wednesday, the phenomenon produced on the land of the Alcaparrosa de Candelaria copper mining company has not affected any workers. The company’s work has been suspended within a 100-meter perimeter, as well as the access points. Karina Briño, general manager of administration of Minera Candelaria, described what happened as an “incident”. “We have works in depth, but there is no information on what could have caused the detachment,” she assured.

The mayor of Tierra Amarilla, Cristóbal Zúñiga, has expressed his concern about the sinkhole that “is still active.” “It continues to grow and it is something that has not been seen in our community. We request that it be possible to clarify what the reason is and why it occurred, what the reasons are, if the collapse is the product of the mining activity below or if it is something of another nature, “said Zúñiga, who has affirmed that the community has always been afraid of living in an area surrounded by mining deposits and underground works. The closest population to the event lives about 600 meters away.

Detail of the open sinkhole in Tierra Amarilla, Chile. STRINGER (REUTERS)

Sernageomin activated the regional and central Emergency Operations Committee to collect information, formulate a technical report and make recommendations to the community.

This Monday, a group of professionals from the Regional Directorate and the central level of Sernageomin toured the area to check for cracks and entered the mine to find out its status. “Sernageomin specialists worked together with the company to clarify the causes and ensure that all security measures are taken to safeguard the lives of workers and communities near the site,” said David Montenegro, national director of Sernageomin, who added that field work continues.

