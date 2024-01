01:42 Chile inaugurates the fastest train in the region © AFP/France 24

Chile launches its first high-speed railway line, which can reach a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour and, according to authorities, is the fastest in South America. The new train makes its inaugural trip between Curicó and the capital, Santiago, 195 kilometers to the north. An achievement claimed by the Government of Gabriel Boric, which has had among its priorities expanding the country's railway network.