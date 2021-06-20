The South American media speak of an alleged hot party in which the Nerazzurri midfielder and six other starters would have participated in the night between Saturday and Sunday. The coach could resign, in the meantime the federation is silent

There is no peace for Chile. After the controversy over Vidal’s positive buffer on his arrival at home, another scandal shakes Lasarte’s team a few hours after an important match against Uruguay (tomorrow at 11pm). According to various South American media, at least seven players, however all owners, would have been pinched during a party organized on the night between Saturday and Sunday in the rooms of the hotel that is hosting the Chilean delegation. News could arrive in the next few hours, when the Lasarte technician will present himself in front of the microphones for the usual press conference.

hot party – According to rumors, several women were present at the forbidden party and the players involved (in absolute violation of the strict health protocol imposed by Conmebol to contain the risk of infections) would be Vidal, Medel, Aranguiz, Vargas, Maripan, Meneses and Galdames. To report the crime, on which the federation has not yet ruled, would have been some hotel guests, annoyed by the excessive noise late at night. According to DirectTV, which cites sources inside the federation, the coach Lasarte would have asked for the heads of the seven players involved in exchange for staying on that bench that he has occupied for scarce four months. On the other hand, while waiting to shed light on the alleged crime, the federation would have asked the Uruguayan coach to stay at least to lead the team against Uruguay.

the previous – For Vidal and Medel it would not be the first slip of a cup that gives more controversy than anything else. A few days ago – as confirmed by the federation – the two were given a fine of 30 thousand dollars for having a trusted barber enter the retreat, complete with photos posted on social media. In that case, the violation of the “health bubble” cost only a fine, but if the alleged party was confirmed it would be a completely different story. Roja is also at risk, which could be punished by Conmebol for having repeatedly violated the health protocol.

