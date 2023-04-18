A referee shows a yellow card to Rafael Caroca, from Ñublense, during a 2023 Copa Libertadores match. ESTEBAN PAREDES DRAKE (EFE)

In the last decade, the title of Chilean soccer champion was divided between three clubs: Universidad Católica, Colo Colo and Universidad de Chile. The only exception was Cobresal – a team based in a mining camp at the foot of the mountain range – which took advantage of the short tournaments to break the hegemony of the powerful, in a surprising and heroic campaign. That type of semi-annual contest was modified by a long tournament due to the poor performance of the national teams in the South American competitions.

Today, 10 years later, the reality is even more precarious, to the point that there are not a few voices that speak of reducing the eight cadres that represent the country in the Copa Libertadores or the Sudamericana, since for the most modest teams it means compromising the stay in the division of honor.

To be more clear. When Coquimbo Unido reached the South American semifinals in 2021, they were relegated to the second division. Last year, Antofagasta reached the group stage and also lost the category. In 2018, Deportes Temuco –whose president is Marcelo Salas– defeated San Lorenzo de Almagro twice, but could not advance due to regulatory problems. Since then, he has been a member of the Chilean promotion division.

Half of the teams in the tournament qualify to play continentally, with less and less luck. The impossibility of structuring competitive teams and the strong presence of Brazilian and Argentine cadres, forces a participation that in many cases is merely symbolic, but which forces us to wear out in trips and lawsuits. That is why there are many coaches who warn, at the beginning of the season, that they focus only on the internal level, which calls into question the prize obtained at the end of the previous season.

This year the situation is the same. Three teams compete in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, reaping a draw and two losses in their first appearance. Magallanes and Audax Italiano are in the last positions of the tournament, while Palestino celebrates one of its most opaque seasons, losing 5-1 against Cobresal as home owner in the last round.

A special case is that of Ñublense. They qualified for the South American Cup last year, but were happy to be eliminated in the first round, because according to their coach, Jaime García, that allowed them to focus on obtaining the unprecedented subtitle. Paradoxically, Chillán’s team did not have the grass of their stadium ready on time and they will have to play the Copa Libertadores, for the first time in their history, playing at home in Concepción. They will face Flamengo and Racing, two continental powers, outside their city and with a poor campaign, in tenth place and a long way from the leaders.

The Chilean ordeal worsens because despite having new stadiums in most of the regions, the public limited companies cannot guarantee the locality. None of the three teams in the Copa Sudamericana can use their redoubts in the municipalities they represent: San Bernardo, La Cisterna and La Florida – all in Santiago de Chile – which prevents them from taking root in the territorial fans, who are forced to travel many kilometers to encourage their colors.

“More than a prize is a curse”, they say in the Audax Italiano, where after losing in the local tournament against the University of Chile, the continuity of their coach is not assured, just before facing the powerful Santos from Brazil as a visitor.

Giving up is not a viable solution, because quotas would be lost that would be almost impossible to recover. And the Chilean peso within the Confederation today is minimal. The depreciation of the local tournament that means comparing itself with the continent is tangible, but inevitable, which is why the only thing that motivates the vast majority of clubs today is an economic reward that sometimes does not serve to cushion the penalties of being downgraded.

For this reason, as every year, the clubs compete to qualify half of the 16 teams in the tournament to a party that ends up being transformed into an ordeal. It is better to stay at home.