chili, one of the countries with the highest percentage of the population vaccinated against the coronavirus, released a card last week that grants greater freedoms to immunized, a pioneering measure in Latin America and in the world and which continues to be surrounded by questions after more than a week in force.

It is called “mobility pass”, it was announced by President Sebastián Piñera as a document that vaccinated people can obtain “to have fewer restrictions” and, since it has been circulating for more than a week, it has already undergone several changes for a increase in covid-19 cases.

But the big question is: what freedoms does it grant?

The massive parties in Israel, the first country to implement an ID for vaccinated, or a packed Madison Square Garden in New York, a city that is implementing a similar measure, are signs that have led many to question the scope of the Chilean card .

It is not a “free pass”

It took a day from the presidential announcement until the health authorities provided more details about the measure. In some resounding statements, the Chilean Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, emphasized that the pass is not “a ‘free chipe’ (carte blanche) of freedoms,” moving away the chimera of returning to normality.

However, he clarified that it will work to move in confined neighborhoods and will enable to change locations and travel between regions, something that has been prohibited for months, and that according to the latest announcements will only be able to be made by those who are in areas that are not in total quarantine.

Within a week of its implementation, many citizens still have Doubts about what its benefits are.

From the Ministry of Health, they affirmed to the EFE agency that the pass “does not modify in any case the capacity” established in the government plan that has been in force since the pandemic began, and that it imposes different measures in each neighborhood depending on its epidemiological situation.

Limits to social gatherings

“Individual self-care measures such as the use of a mask or physical distancing are also maintained for those vaccinated,” they added.

The government’s instructions establish that meetings both at home and abroad will be held at a maximum of 30 people in the best epidemiological scenario, a situation that only around ten of the 340 neighborhoods in the country currently enjoy.

Most localities still have partial confinements and, regardless of the vaccine, they will maintain 25% occupancy limits inside bars and restaurants and will only allow meetings of between 5 and 15 people both indoors and outdoors.

Are trips allowed?

The pass will also allow you to move between the different regions of Chile and travel any day of the week to other areas that are not in quarantine but always “respecting the restrictions of activities associated with the place where you are,” they clarified.

It is one of the most anticipated announcements -the coastal areas near the capital have already received the visit of thousands of tourists- but even so, no one will be exempted from complying with the regulations in force in the destination town and on the beaches it will be mandatory for everyone to wear a chinstrap except to get in the water.

Nor will the curfew, which runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all the country.

Also, the mobility pass will not function as a “vaccination passport”: it will not be used to travel to other countries and it will only deliver benefits within its own Chilean territory.

How is it obtained?

Chile, with 19 million inhabitants, is the second country in the world with the highest percentage of population inoculated with two doses (53%), only behind Israel, and ahead of other vaccination giants such as the United States and the United Kingdom. in addition to all the rest of Latin America, according to data from the University of Oxford.

Of the 10.8 million people who have already completed their vaccination schedule, more than 8 million have already obtained the pass, which is downloaded as of 14 days after the last dose in the form of a QR code from a state platform after a registration easy.



Some voices, especially among the tourism and hotel sector, celebrated this card that is taken as a breath for citizens after strict quarantines, which triggered mental health indicators and spelled the end for thousands of businesses.

Critics and hospitals to the limit

However, the identification received a barrage of criticism from numerous experts who argue that “it is not the right epidemiological moment”: one day after being enabled, Chile once again exceeded 8,000 new cases, the highest number since March, when the country was on the verge of sanitary collapse.

“Both in Israel and in New York, the pass was installed with a better epidemiological scenario, here we are far from that scenario and this measure can bring us many more complications than benefits,” the secretary general of the Medical College of Chile explained to EFE ( Colmed), Jose Miguel Bernucci.

In the last week both cases and admissions to intensive care units, which maintain an occupancy rate above 95% throughout the country, and almost 99% in the capital, despite the hectic vaccination process.

“The figures tell us that we should be more cautious and wait. There is still uncertainty regarding the circulation of variants such as the Brazilian or the Andean one,” added Nicolás Muena, virologist at the Science and Life Foundation.

