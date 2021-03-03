Chile celebrates this Wednesday one year under the yoke of the coronavirus, twelve months in which the country has gone from being one of the worst hit in the world by the pandemic to be the undisputed leader in vaccination in Latin America, with 3.6 million people who have already received at least one dose.

A 33-year-old doctor who had traveled to Southeast Asia became on March 3, 2020 in the first case detected in Chile and, since then, more than 830,000 total infected and almost 20,700 deaths have already been registered.

Unlike neighbors such as Peru or Argentina, Chile took longer to close its economic activity and it was not until mid-May that it decreed a total quarantine in the capital, where 7 of the 19 million inhabitants live, a strategy that won it many criticisms of President Sebastián Piñera, who was accused of prioritizing the economy over health.

Although the hospital network was at the limit, never collapsed During the most arduous stage of the pandemic between June and July, when daily cases were close to 7,000, the positivity rate exceeded 35% and Chile was among the 10 most affected countries in the world in relative terms.

“We have made mistakes, like saying that the pandemic would not be so strong“, said at a press conference the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, who took office in June after the resignation of his predecessor for making up the death toll.

But, added Paris, “those mistakes have been overcome, we have managed to advance and I think we are going to have a good final evaluation.”

Chile is today mired in a second wave, which began in December with the austral summer and has been getting worse in recent days after the return from vacation, with a daily average of 4,000 new cases.

“We are concerned about the increase in cases because in the summer there was a relaxation with the rules self-care, “acknowledged Paris, who reported that this Wednesday 3,053 infections and 20 deaths were registered.

Even so, the current scenario is far from being like that of 2020: the positivity rate is around 10%, the testing capacity is large -with almost 9.5 million PCRs in a year-, and the quantity of critical beds available remains at 165.

Almost no quarantine

The total quarantined population has decreased in recent weeks to less than 10% (most of them in the south) and the capital is moving towards normality, with the opening of bars on weekends. This week, in addition, the schools reopened after more than a year closed, although face-to-face attendance is voluntary.

“We are in a complex epidemiological situation (…) but we need to make a great effort to keep schools open, since the importance for our children has been demonstrated “, indicated in the local media the executive secretary of the Medical College, José Miguel Bernucci.

The country opened its borders in November, although it requires a 10-day quarantine, and maintains the state of catastrophe and curfew from 11:00 p.m., a measure that is beginning to be questioned by the opposition.

What is undeniable is the successful vaccination process that Chile is carrying out, where more than 18% of the population has already received a dose, which places it in fourth place in the world rankings, after Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, according to the “Our World in Data” registry of the University of Oxford.

“What we did was replicate the experience of the state of Israel, which is the most advanced on the planet: enable a great place, with great accesses“Rodolfo Carter, mayor of the capital’s La Florida neighborhood, explained to Efe at the gates of a large stadium converted into a vaccination center.

Skill in negotiating vaccines, which has served to guarantee 35 million doses from various laboratories and the Covax platform of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as the extensive network of primary care are two of the key factors that have accelerated immunization.

In the country there are already more than 8.5 million doses -the vast majority of the Chinese laboratory Sinovac- and this Wednesday more than 230,000 from Pfizer arrived. AztraZeneca’s vaccine has also been approved and authorities are reviewing Johnson & Johnson’s and Russia’s Sputnik V.

The goal is to immunize the entire population at risk (about 5 million people) at the end of March and the rest of the target population (15 million) until June.

“We are not going to have herd immunity until the end of June, therefore people have to maintain self-care,” stressed Paris.

