On Sunday, the far right won a majority of the seats in the Constitutional Council, taking 23 of the 50 seats to draft the new constitution. Something that has raised the alarm among the Chilean left and that represents a new setback for the Government of Gabriel Boric, who had promised a more progressive Constitution after the social outbreak. However, the atmosphere of discontent and the multiple crises have tarnished his political project.

The hand covering the mouth and look of dismay. It was the reaction of the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, when seeing the result of the vote of the constituent elections on Sunday, May 7. The reason: the Chilean right won 34 of the 50 seats in the process. And, what is even more alarming for the government, the extreme right led by Jose Antonio Kast —a former presidential candidate—took 23 of those seats.

It was the new attempt by the Executive to abandon the Constitution inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, in which 15 million people were summoned to vote compulsorily for the 50 constitutional advisers, that is, those in charge of configuring and drafting the new Magna Carta . But, after the victory of the far-right Republican Party with more than 35% of the votes against 28.5% of Unity for Chile —from Boric—, this is one more stone on the road in the project of the government party.

And it is that the new Constitution that the left-wing president had imagined when he won the elections on December 19, 2021 seems to be further and further away.

“The first attempt —in September— failed and, I must say, because we did not know how to listen to each other. I want to invite the Republican Party, which has obtained an unquestionable first majority, to not make the same mistake as us. This process cannot be salesmust put the interest of Chileans and Chile first,” Boric pointed out after the results, in a conciliatory way.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric hugs a supporter after a meeting with a political committee a day after the elections for the Constitutional Council in Santiago, Chile, Monday, May 8, 2023. © Esteban Felix / AP

The first proposal of the then Constituent Assembly, voted on September 4, 2022, was far from build consensus and did not go ahead . 62% of Chileans who went to the polls rejected it. A result that not even the most pessimistic forecasts predicted and sealed the first blow to the Boric government, since the reform of the Constitution had been one of his flagship promises during the presidential campaign.

After the failure, the Presidency recognized the errors and set a date for a second attempt, in which the polls once again failed to predict this ‘tsunami’ of the extreme right and the traditional right – as the result has been called. In fact, with this result they will be able to propose, approve and modify constitutional norms. Because together they more than exceed three fifths of a quorum, which requires 30 seats on the Constitutional Council.







04:32

From the Republican Party they have already assured that their intention is for the new Constitution to be “quite similar” to the current one, inherited from the dictatorship and reformed 60 times since the beginning of democracy in the South American country.

“It’s a great paradox: they were always against the constitutional process and today they have the opportunity to write the Constitution they want,” Claudia Heiss, a professor of political science at the University of Chile’s School of Government, told the television network ‘BBC‘.

The social outbreak, the genesis of the constituent process

Some girls run to jump over the entrance doors to the Santiago metro without paying. They run and scream. They cannot afford to pay the ticket, nor do they want to, with the new price increase. It is the image of Chilean social unrest and one of the most emblematic of the start of the social outbreak in the country in October 2019.

What began as discontent over the rise in prices of services and basic products ended in mass demonstrations throughout Chile. After months of these massive protests, DD abuses. H H. by the carabineros -Chilean police force- and hundreds of eyes lost in the mobilizations, in October 2020 a turning point came: 78% of Chileans decided to change the country’s Constitution in a popular referendum.

It was the greatest victory of all those who had marched, the opportunity for the new supreme law to include more progressive social measures.

But now, under the leadership of the right, it is unlikely that these desires will materialize in the new Constitution. And many of the visible faces of the protests repeat the same question: was the social outbreak of any use now that the constituent assembly has ended up in the hands of the Chilean extreme right?

How has the right been made with the fruit of a progressive movement?

“Regression” is how some experts and political scientists call the result of this vote.

“If the right wins, those who for decades denied the possibility of a constitutional change and who today represent the main threat to democracy, will have the field open to write the new text without major difficulties,” was the prognosis that Pierina Ferretti , executive director of Fundación Nodo XXI affiliated with Boric’s Broad Front, gave the newspaper ‘El País’. Now it has come true.

But others accuse that this event is simply the result of representativeness, since in the referendum in favor of the 2020 Constituent Assembly only 38% of the Chilean population explicitly said ‘Yes’. However, the exit votes from the Constitution in September 2022 and this Sunday have been mandatory for all citizens, something that has shed light on the most silent conservatives.

“Chile has defeated a failed government, and that must be said loud and clear. A government that has not been able to face multiple crises,” Kast said after the results.

José Antonio Kast, leader of the Republican party, speaks as he celebrates obtaining the largest number of representatives after the election for the Constitutional Council, which will draft a new constitution proposal in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, May 7, 2023. © Esteban Felix / AP

And it is that, once again, discontent is what is causing the Chilean political system to sway and, with it, the change of the Constitution. But, this time the context is different from that of 2019. For many experts, such as analyst Alfredo Joignant, this result is not a surprise “at all”.

“In this election, a public security crisis, an economic crisis with inflationary effects, a migratory crisis in the north of Chile and a scene of violence in the south of the country with radicalized actors of the original Mapuche people converged. The irruption of a radical right, still on the threshold of extremism, which was able to capitalize on discontent in the face of a faltering government to face these four simultaneous crises,” says Alfredo Joignant, political analyst, in a column in the newspaper ‘El País’.

A citizen receives a copy of the proposed new Chilean Constitution ahead of the upcoming constitutional referendum on September 4, in front of the government palace in Santiago, Chile, on August 19, 2022. © Ivan Alvarado / Reuters

It is about a malaise that has left an empty space, which the extreme right has managed to occupy. The Republican Party has managed to extend its influence with a discourse based in order, immigration control and the economy. Precisely, the current concerns of the majority of Chileans.

Something that has added to the uncertainty that the hasty vote of the plebiscite brought with it in September 2022, and that has resulted in Chileans now wanting to vote for an option that “seems more stable,” according to analysts such as political scientist Cristóbal Bellolio.

“The political climate in Chile is not the same as in 2019 or 2020. After a pandemic, and in the midst of an economic and security crisis, people are favoring options that reduce uncertainty,” Bellolio told Reuters.

A problem about which the Boric Executive is very aware and has made it known in his latest public interventions.

“I want citizens to know that a response is being given to these crises, which I know have deeply affected everyone’s minds,” said the president after seeing the results of the new votes.

However, it is already a fact that they will have to negotiate with the right-wing and extreme-right political projects for the new Magna Carta.

The uncertain future of the Constituent

Will the new Constitution be more right-wing than the current one? According to some analysts, it is unlikely. To appease voters and calm widespread discontent, it is likely to include improvements in areas such as expanding social rights, consumer protection and indigenous recognition.

“If it’s more to the right than Augusto Pinochet’s Constitution, people are going to reject it,” says Patricio Navia, a political scientist at New York University.

But that does not ensure that the new maximum law includes fundamental rights and flags of the left such as public health and education, currently subject to the dynamics of the market in Chile. For this reason, along with Boric’s plummeting popularity in his second year in office, this is yet another defeat for the leftist leader.

“It is not enough to win an election, what happens in between is very important,” says Rossana Castiglioni, a professor of Political Science at the Diego Portales University in Chile.

Whatever happens in December of this year, when the draft of the Constitution is expected to be ready and it will be put to a vote again, the retreat of the left in the country bathed by the Pacific is already a fact. As it is that the more than 15 million Chileans will choose between the Constitution led by Kast’s allies or that of Pinochet later this year.

With Reuters and local media