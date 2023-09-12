Thousands of people arrived this Monday night at the National Stadium of Chile, the largest detention and torture center that existed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), to pay tribute to Salvador Allende and the victims of the authoritarian regime. The event, in which a series of emblematic bands of the fight for freedom in the seventies and eighties participated, has sealed the commemorations for the 50 years since the military coup completed this September 11. The date left an even more tense political environment and with the established idea that in the last decade the consensus on the reading of the dictatorial past has been lost.

Before the event began – which was delayed for almost two hours – a long line around the stadium waited to enter the locker room where hundreds of women suffered humiliation and torture during the dictatorship. In the space, which is kept intact to preserve memory, some victims shared their testimonies with visitors.

A weaver in the locker room of the National Stadium during the tribute. SOFIA YANJARI

The public’s anger over the long wait disappeared once the historic band Quilapayún took the stage and sang. The people united will never be defeated, a song-anthem that stirred the audience, fists raised, while images of Fidel Castro were projected in the background. Away from the music of historical figures such as Inti Illimiani and Illapú, dozens of people lit candles on the walls of the stadium in memory of those who are no longer here. Of the more than a thousand whose bodies are still unknown.

Alicia Lira, president of the Group of Relatives of Executed Politically Executed Persons, gave a speech in honor of the missing and also of the peasant women who were left alone and without resources and managed to get ahead. Lira expressed her discomfort at the recommendation of the Government of Gabriel Boric to avoid the city center on Sunday and Monday, when a march for the victims of the dictatorship was planned. “The people have to be in the streets. Here we are, the disobedient ones,” she said. She did celebrate that the left-wing Administration “bringed the right to the blackboard” regarding its position regarding the coup d’état, which a sector continues to demand.

More information

The first rows were reserved for the president and all his ministers. Almost four hours after the call, only Camila Vallejo, government spokesperson, was seen in the stadium. His colleagues in the Communist Party also attended, such as deputy Karol Cariola or the mayor of Recoleta, Daniel Jadue.

The commemoration caught Chile in a climate of strong political polarization and without consensus on what happened 50 years ago, when the Armed Forces bombed La Moneda. In recent months, part of the hardest right has vindicated the figure of Pinochet and justified the coup, ensuring that it was “inevitable” because democracy was already broken in the last stretch of Allende. “The coup d’état cannot be separated from what came after. From the moment of the coup, human rights were violated,” President Boric stated this morning in his speech at the Government Palace.

Shirts with names of missing people hang outside the stadium. Cristobal Venegas

The first rows were reserved for the president and all his ministers. Almost four hours after the call time, Camila had not arrived. Yes, communist authorities of the Communist Party were allowed to fall, such as the representative Karol Cariola or the mayor of Recoleta, Daniel Jadue. This morning in La Moneda to avoid being part of a tribute to Allende and because of his distrust with the Executive, which he accuses of give the anniversary a divisive tone.

Starting this Tuesday, leaving behind the commemorative events of the coup – which took over the political and media debate -, attention will focus on the last three months of work of the Constitutional Council, whose text will be submitted to a plebiscite on December 17. Until now, the body in charge of writing a new Magna Carta, controlled by the hard-right Republicans, has not been able to reach consensus and figures from the ruling party are increasingly concerned about the result. The Government does not want a second constitutional failure after four years of great uncertainty.

People walk in front of a sign that reads “Where are you?” SOFIA YANJARI

Elisa Loncón, president of the Constitutional Convention, who drafted a text rejected by 62% of the population, was present at the event at the National Stadium. The audience stood up tonight to applaud her and from the stage they thanked her for her efforts. Among the attendees were advisors of the current process, who were asked to continue trying: “Although we know that it is an arduous and difficult task.”