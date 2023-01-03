Santiago.- The unsafety and the violence has increased in Chile, after 842 homicides were registered in 2022, an increase of 43 percent compared to the previous year, according to an official balance released this Tuesday by the Government of Gabriel Boric.

In this way, the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, and the director of the Carabineros, Ricardo Yáñez, appeared before the media to share the figures, where it was also reported that there were 231 people arrested for homicide, 20 percent more than in 2021.

According to the report, in the region of tarapacain the north of Chiliis where the highest rates of danger have been recorded, since there is a statistic of 10.3 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, more than double the 4.6 that mark the national average.

This region is followed by Arica Y parinacota, both with 8.5 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. The balance also accounts for more than 272,000 robberies, while the drug seized in 2022 is close to 27,780 kilos and the weapons exceed 3,500.

We recommend you read:

It is worth mentioning that in recent months, the president of Chili, gabriel borichas advocated combating insecurity in the South American country and so far, the security forces have managed to dismantle almost 1,150 organized gangs, 27.4 percent more.