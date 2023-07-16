A red-hot border, a national-populist movement that turns migration into its Trojan horse, a deeply misinformed public debate and a defensive left-wing government, justifying its existence by becoming others.

With this description we could be talking about almost anywhere today. But the country I’m referring to is Chile, the “Germany of Latin America” ​​turned into chaos, lies and confrontation. Last May I had the opportunity to make an extremely illustrative and intense visit to this wonderful country that is at the origin of my emotional and political education. In it I was able to verify that Chile is in a place through which other nations have already passed. That your society is facing a dilemma that in Spain, alas, we are solving in the worst way. And I wish I could tell them not to make our same mistakes.

The situation that exists there seems almost manual:

The Republican Party of the far-right José Antonio Kast and its media ecosystem have managed to establish a story in which immigration is directly linked to the insecurity (real and perceived) of the population and the difficulties of the institutions to respond in a proportional and orderly manner. The issue of insecurity is very complex and constitutes a real concern for all social classes, but the investigations carried out by media and research centers Independents deny the biggest: first, the crime rate among foreigners (Venezuelans, mostly, but also Haitians, Peruvians, Bolivians, and others) is below average. Second, in those crimes where the presence of foreigners prevails —such as trafficking— the main victims are also immigrants. Third, the multinational nature of organized crime gangs such as drug trafficking is far removed from the flows of workers and refugees that the country receives and the challenges they pose.

Migrations are an effective way to position themselves in the public debate, but the objectives of the national-populists go much further. After the failed first attempt to reform the Constitution inherited from Pinochet and the dissolution of the first constituent assembly, the Republican Party has won the absolute majority in the second. From the reformist illusion of just a few years ago, today there remains a serious risk of stagnation and even regression in a country defined by the neoliberal and hyper-conservative principles imposed by the dictatorship.

The progressive government of Gabriel Boric suffers in this matter the same paralyzing confusion as its peers in other countries, such as Spain. The left has not only demonstrated a disquieting inability to get out of the web of misinformation of the anti-immigration, but has responded to the thugs by showing that they, too, are capable of a strong hand. The shameful diplomatic grab that Chile and Peru staged a few weeks ago at the expense of 300 people in a critical humanitarian situation should set off all alarm bells. the consequent border militarization it is a dangerous migration management model that rarely reverses. We know that here too.

The consequences of this process are not only ethical and are not limited to the short term. Like a good part of the Latin American region, Chile is moving from the position of sender to that of a net recipient of migrants. The country’s demographic transition suggests that its economy will need an increasing number of foreign workers in the coming years, distributed throughout the qualification scale. As the last one points out World Development Report According to the World Bank, most of the middle and upper-middle income countries are in a demographic transition resulting from the fall in the birth rate and the increase in average life expectancy. Chili is no exception to this processwhich will force a race for talent and labor incompatible with the isolationist theses of the Republican Party.

The good news for Chile is that they still have time to put on the brakes and change course. Something of a new story, not reactive, but substitute, we could see in Boric after the South American summit in Brazil at the end of May. Honest statements, based on economic facts and legal obligations, as well as values. But it is about going further and leading an alternative discourse to the one that is spreading like an oil stain throughout the world. It is not a chimera: with the Quito Process, 13 countries in the region -Chile among them- have made an effort to coordinate the reception of six million Venezuelans, share information and establish common criteria for flow management. It hasn’t been perfect, but compared to the way the EU or the US manage their own migration challenges, the Latin American response could figure in public policy museums.

The Chilean migration debate and its implications in other fields is also a European problem. Precisely because the danger of national-populism is multipolar, the response we give it must also be so. In the same way that Abascal, Orbán, Trump or Kast share resources, experiences and strategy, the global movement for a fairer and more intelligent model of human mobility must join forces. Let’s support Chile with narrative resources, political muscle and innovative alliances. Let’s learn from their experience — how wonderful Museum of Memory!—let us protect your demanding public debate and be inspired by your society’s desire for change. The broad front to which we aspire in this case is not partisan and, certainly, it is not only of the left. But it is deeply political: the mobilization of those who believe that the place where you are born cannot determine your rights for life.

