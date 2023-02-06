By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean firefighters were struggling to contain wildfires raging across the country on Monday, with warm, dry weather forecast for this week to potentially exacerbate what are already the deadliest wildfires in the country’s recent history.

The fire, which has already consumed 270,000 hectares, has left 26 fatalities so far in the south-central region of Chile, and already makes 2023 the second worst year in terms of hectares burned after the so-called “firestorm” that hit the country in 2017.

The National Forestry Corporation reported that as of Monday morning there were 275 active fires, of which 69 were being fought.

“United to face the tragedy, united to rebuild,” wrote President Gabriel Boric on Twitter.

Chile is experiencing a period of dry weather lasting more than a decade, which the World Meteorological Organization last year called a “mega drought”, adding that it was the longest period in a thousand years, and that it marked a major water crisis in the country. country.

Chile’s interior minister said on Monday that 11 people had been arrested in connection with the fires, but did not provide details on possible crimes being investigated. On Friday, Boric pointed to signs that some of the fires may have been intentionally started.

The fires did not affect the mining industry in the world’s main copper producing country, with mines located mainly in the north of the country, but they hit Chile’s agricultural and forestry sector.

The Chilean Wood Corporation, an industry association, told Reuters on Monday that its partners are currently focused on the emergency and do not yet have a preliminary impact assessment.