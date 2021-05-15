The polling stations opened on May 15 elections that will be held in two days in order to avoid crowds during the pandemic. It is a historic call to the polls, since the drafters of a new Constitution will be elected. In addition, Chileans will elect for the first time the governors of their provinces, until now appointed by the president.

The time has come for the most important elections in the recent history of Chile. Citizens elect at the polls the 155 delegates responsible for drafting a new Constitution that will replace the one promulgated in 1980 under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. This was one of the main demands of the protests that shook the country in 2019.

The convention in charge of consigning the Magna Carta includes 17 seats reserved for indigenous peoples and will be written in equal parts by men and women, something unprecedented in the world.

This vote comes after a plebiscite was approved last October in which more than 78% of voters overwhelmingly spoke in favor of changing the current neoliberal Constitution. The current legal and political text is credited with having supported decades of economic growth, but also having caused greater inequality in the country.

Chile is among the most developed and stable democracies in Latin America. However, distrust of the political class, combined with growing inequality, has left many citizens feeling cheated.

But this is not the only issue on which citizens speak at the polls. They also elect 354 mayors, 2,252 councilors and for the first time in their history, the governors of the 16 regions of Chile, including the metropolitan of the capital, Santiago, where seven of the 18 million inhabitants of the nation live.

Until now, this figure has been appointed by the president of the republic, so the change is expected to contribute to the decentralization of the country.

Chile, together with Turkey, was until today one of the two countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), where citizens did not vote for their regional president, something that does occur in the rest of the countries of the Latin American region such as Argentina, Colombia or Uruguay.

The historic elections are divided into two days due to the pandemic

These elections, which were postponed in April due to contingencies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are distributed over two voting days to avoid crowds.

A worker transports boxes to a voting table installed inside the República de Syria school, in Santiago, Chile, on Friday, May 14, 2021, the day before the elections to elect regional authorities and to a citizens’ convention that will draft the new Constitution of the country. © AP / Esteban Felix

In total, 14.9 million people are entitled to vote as the vaccination process advances. In Chile, one of the nations that leads the world in immunization against the new coronavirus, about 50% of its inhabitants have received the two necessary doses of the vaccine, according to government data.

“Go vote, you will have all the security not to get infected. We have vaccinated more than nine million people with at least one dose (…) This is an unprecedented process in Chile,” said the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris.

The polling stations open the two days of the elections at 8:00 and close at 18:00, local time, and will have special hours for the elderly, starting at 14:00, although they may vote with preference at any time.

The ballot boxes will be sealed and guarded by more than 23,000 members of the Armed Forces, as detailed by the authorities.

With Reuters, EFE and local media