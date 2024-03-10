The Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, marks two complex years in power this Monday, marked by the constitutional failure and the deadliest wave of fires in history, and with the main duties of its ambitious agenda of changes pending to be fulfilled.

Boric, who settled in La Moneda on March 11, 2022 amid great expectations and after a tough contest with the right, reaches the midpoint of his mandate with a weakened leadership, an approval that he cannot raise and with much more recognition outside than within their own country.

“From the outside, he is valued more in his attempts to seek reconciliation after a long time of great polarization,” Anna Ayuso, a researcher at CIDOB, a think tank in international relations in Barcelona, ​​told EFE.

After two failed attempts at change, Chile opted in December to maintain the current Constitution, heir to the dictatorship (1973-1990). No room for a third chance, Boric pointed out that citizen “urgencies” changed and mentioned his star reforms – pension and tax reforms – and economic growth after a year with no results..

“After the failed constitutional reform, there was no concrete purpose of the Government other than three or four specific reforms in which it has not been able to advance either,” political scientist from the University of San Sebastián Jaime Abedrapo told EFE.

Change of priorities



Boric, 38, governs with a very fragmented Congress, where his coalition is in a minority and in which he maintains a permanent struggle with the opposition, which has hindered the progress of his projects several times.

“It is unlikely that they will succeed due to the wear and tear of the Executive and the level of polarization of the Chilean political system, which is part of an 'epochal climate' that the region and other parts of the world are going through,” the director of the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (Flacso-Chile), Fabricio Franco Mayorga.

On the other hand, the big issue that the opposition managed to install with force until it took over all the agendas was security, due to the increase in organized crime in the country which, although it remains among the safest in the region, has registered a considerable increase. of violent crimes.

“We have reordered our priorities and we will continue to do so,” Boric said in June during his Public Account speech, after making the issue one of his team's main concerns.

“Many times a leader comes to his office with some priorities, but society has other requirements”Jason Marczak, from the Atlantic Council of the United States, told EFE.

For Anna Ayuso, although in terms of security Boric is “more moderate” than other Latin American leaders, “his problem is that he does not please anyone”: neither those who ask for a tougher hand against crime, nor those who reject excess punitivism or the militarization of the south of the country.

Human rights by flag



Boric, who did manage to approve the 40 working hours and a historic increase in the minimum wage, has stood out for the defense of human rights, a flag that he took up strongly and made his own both inside the country and abroad.

Impulse an unprecedented search plan for victims missing during the dictatorship and has harshly criticized the regimes of Venezuela and Nicaragua and has positioned itself against the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

“He captured interest from abroad because in Latin America it is rare to find a president willing to criticize human rights violations committed by both right-wing and left-wing governments,” Benjamin Gedan of the Wilson Center in the United States told EFE.

For Marczak it represents “a new type of leadership of the left at the international level”, while Franco Mayorga considers that his position “has been very well received in some Western democracies such as the European Union and the United States.”.

The stain of corruption

The biggest stain that, for now, clouds his management was revealed in June, with the so-called Covenants Case, a plot of alleged irregularities in the transfer of public subsidies to private foundations.

The scandal cost Boric one of the hardest moments of this second year: the resignation of the former Minister of Social Development and close friend, Giorgio Jackson, founder of the Democratic Revolution (RD) government coalition party, linked to one of the foundations.

“A problem of legitimacy and trust arose that will haunt the ruling party throughout its mandate because probity was one of the reasons for citizen trust in this Government,” said Abedrapo.

The municipal and regional elections at the end of the year will measure the toll that this controversial case took on both the DR and its main coalitionthe leftist Frente Amplio.

For Ayuso, furthermore, the electoral result may have implications both on the composition of the Government and on its alliances of the last two years.

