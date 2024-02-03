Chile | Forest fires threaten hundreds of homes, ten people are feared dead

A national state of emergency has been declared in Chile.

Forest fires are threatening the homes of hundreds of people in Chile's Valparaíso region, reports news agency AFP. Valparaíso is an important port city and, among other things, a popular tourist destination.

President Gabriel Boric declared a national emergency on Friday because of the fires. According to the authorities, ten people are feared dead in the fires.

According to AFP, a huge cloud of smoke is floating over Valparaíso due to the fires. Locals have been evacuated from the area at least on Friday.