Chile | For 42 years, a Chilean woman thought her baby had died in the hospital – now the boy arrived for a visit

Chilean-American Jimmy Lippert Thyden met his biological mother in August for the first time in 42 years. The reunion was touching, as Thyden had found out about the existence of his biological family only months before, reports included USA Today and CNN.

Thyden, 42, was adopted from Chile to the United States as a baby, and his adoptive parents had no information about the child’s biological family. When Thyden reviewed the documents about his adoption in 2012, he found many contradictions and inconsistencies.

“There were three or four different accounts that differed so much that they couldn’t possibly all be true,” Thyden told CNN.

In one documentary, for example, it was said that Thyden’s biological parents were not known to the authorities. The other one read the name and address of the biological mother.

The matter left Thyden in awe.

Today in the spring, his wife came across an article online about a man who had been stolen as a baby from Chile.

Thyden was left wondering if the same could have happened to him. He contacted a Chilean organization whose purpose is to reunite stolen children with their biological parents.

Thyden was instructed to take a dna test, which revealed that his mother is a woman named Maria Angelica Gonzalez69.

The reunion of mother and son was full of emotion.

When a representative of the organization called Gonzalez to tell her that her son had been found, she thought the call was a bad joke.

Gonzales had given birth to Thyden in Valdivia, southern Chile, in 1981. The child was born one month before the due date, and he was taken away from his mother immediately after birth.

Moments later, Gonzales was told that the baby had died and that the remains had already been disposed of in the trash can.

In reality, the baby had been stolen and put up for adoption in the United States, but Gonzales didn’t find out until 42 years later.

Initial shock after, Gonzales received the news of his son’s existence with joy. Thyden traveled to see his mother in Valdivia in mid-August.

In Chile, Thyden had a 42nd birthday party where he got to pop a balloon to celebrate each uncelebrated birthday.

“I felt like a missing piece of a puzzle that had been missing for 42 years. I felt like I was right where I was supposed to be. It [vierailu biologisen perheen luona] it felt very normal – as if no time had passed at all,” Thyden said after his visit to Chile.

CNN’s According to the report, a large number of babies were referred to adoption agencies in Chile Augusto Pinochet during the reign, in the years 1973–1990. Some of the children were born into wealthy families from extramarital relationships. Children born in poor conditions were stolen and delivered to adoption agencies in the hope of monetary rewards.