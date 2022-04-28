Less than two months after his inauguration, Chilean President Gabriel Boric is already facing the first major mobilization against him. This week, truckers blocked highways in eight cities across the country, demanding more security and control of fuel prices. The mobilization also occurs at a time when the president’s popularity is falling in the polls and more and more Chileans say they will not approve the country’s new Constitution, which will be voted on September 4.

In response to the strong mobilization of truck drivers in Chile, the president, Gabriel Boric, stated this Wednesday, April 27, that they show “little willingness to dialogue.”

“Those who cut off routes yesterday had decided not even to be part of the talks (…) As head of state, I cannot allow the free transit of the inhabitants of our country to be prevented,” Boric said from the presidential palace in Santiago, the capital.

For its part, the country’s Ministry of the Interior took nine legal actions against those responsible for blocking the main highways in eight cities in the territory.

The transport workers’ strike comes after an increase in aggression in the “Marozona Sur”, a term used to refer to an area where the historic region of Araucanía is currently located.

Last week, a driver was shot in the head and is in serious condition.

Truckers block a highway in protest of insecurity on the roads, as well as the increase in toll and fuel prices during a strike, in the Paine area, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, on April 26, 2019. 2022. REUTERS – IVAN ALVARADO

“About the conflict that exists latent in La Araucanía, Los Lagos, Los Ríos, we are busy and concerned. We know that it is a historical conflict that exceeds the current moment, and the unacceptable violence is the consequence of an unresolved political and historical problem,” Boric insisted.

“As a government, we will make the greatest effort to address it from all its dimensions, public order, by the way, land ownership, the right of a people to exist, language, the economy, among other factors,” he added.

Acts of violence in La Araucanía and other areas in southern Chile have intensified in recent weeks.

The conflict, rooted in the region for years, has claimed the lives of both members of the Mapuche community, the largest indigenous people in Chile, and members of the police.

In addition to greater safety on the road, truck drivers, who have enjoyed great power and political influence in Chile since the Pinochet dictatorship, are also demanding regulations that control fuel prices, which have been rising for months due to the economic crisis. and the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

Last February, before Boric’s inauguration, they organized a massive mobilization to also protest against insecurity on the northern border, accusing migrants of causing it.

A drop in Boric’s popularity in the polls

This was the first mobilization against the president since he arrived at La Moneda, the presidential seat. The progressive president took office on March 11.

The mobilization also comes at a time when his popularity rating has fallen sharply in recent weeks.

According to a survey by the Cadem polling platform, 53% of Chileans reject the governance of the president, while his approval rating is 36%.

For many analysts, this rapid and pronounced drop in Chilean support for Boric, widely commented on by the local media, is a sign of popular impatience and high expectations in a country that is undergoing a profound process of social and political change.

However, according to the same demographic institution, the president retains his support especially among women, young people between 18 and 34 years old and the inhabitants of the capital, Santiago.

Support for the new Constitution also falls

Another poll was also news in the South American country: according to Cadem, the majority of Chileans would vote for the rejection of the new Magna Carta, with 46% of those surveyed voting against the text in the referendum scheduled for September 4, and 40% in favor.

These figures reverse the momentum of the 2020 consultation, which overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a new text.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borell, on an official visit to Santiago this Wednesday, mentioned the importance of the Chilean constituent process: “It is an important step forward, a political innovation, and as always there are risks when innovating, but they are risks that are worth taking if in the end the result ends in a Constitution where everyone has a place,” said Borrell after a meeting with the leader of the Chilean Executive.

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, participated in a press conference at the La Moneda Palace in Santiago on Wednesday, April 27. © EFE/Alberto Valdes

Many experts explain the decline in support for the Magna Carta in drafting due to a lack of communication on the part of the deputies in charge of drafting it. A communication that distances Chileans from the process and creates an environment of confusion regarding the new text.

Chile began in 2020 the drafting of a new Constitution to dismantle a wave of massive protests for equality that began in 2019 and left thirty people dead and thousands injured.

If approved, the new fundamental law would replace the current one, inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and considered by many as the origin of the country’s great inequalities due to its ultra-neoliberal court.

With information from EFE