This January 30, a fire was registered at the Borja Arriarán Clinic Hospital, in Santiago, the Chilean capital, which forced the evacuation of medical personnel and patients, including people hospitalized by Covid-19. The Minister of Health reported that there is no person “injured or killed” by the fire.

This Saturday, in the early hours of the morning, a dense column of black smoke covered much of the sky over Santiago due to a fire registered at the Hospital Clínico Borja Arriarán, in the center of the capital of Chile.

The emergency prompted the evacuation of dozens of patients and medical personnel. “The fire started in an area where there are no patients, in an administrative area. Therefore, there are no injured or deceased patients, ”said the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, after arriving at the affected place together with the head of the Ministry of the Interior, Rodrigo Delgado.

A fire that occurred this morning at the San Borja hospital in Santiago de Chile, forced part of the building to be evacuated due to smoke and flames. No injuries or deaths have been reported in the incident, which affected a pediatric unit #AFP pic.twitter.com/nIeNSAQdM9 – Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) January 30, 2021

Among the people in serious condition who had to be removed from their rooms are about 30 hospitalized for Covid-19, who were transferred with mechanical respirators.

“There were 27 patients who are in a critical situation, who were intubated. These patients are being transferred first to stretchers with portable ventilators before being transferred to the Central Post Office. A child and 3 more patients who were in a less critical situation have been transferred, ”said the Minister of Health.

According to the National Emergency Office (Onemi) the fire started on the fourth floor of the medical center, where the heaters are located.

Initially, the sick were taken to other areas of the hospital and later some were transported to other medical centers. Evacuations were carried out from floors 5 to 7, from the south wing to the north. The occupants of floors 2 and 3 were transferred to the security yard.

The fire was controlled and the causes are still unknown

Authorities reported that the flames were controlled, although this took several hours. The fire commander of the Chilean capital, Gabriel Huerta, had explained that the emergency was delayed in being controlled, because his teams first had to focus on the transfer of patients to save lives.

Groups of firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the San Borja Hospital in Santiago, Chile, on January 30, 2021. © AFP / Javier Torres

More than a hundred firefighters and volunteers worked to extinguish the flames. “There are no firefighters injured and they have not reported injured civilians at the moment,” Huerta said, in statements to the newspaper La Tercera.

It was “a highly complex fire, because in addition to the fire itself, which is on the upper floors, there is the additional complexity of transferring patients with different characteristics (…) The range of patients is very diverse and that requires a lot of neatness, ”the Interior Minister had explained.

Although the flames started in the area where the heaters are located, the authorities are still investigating and have not ruled on the possible causes of the deflagration.

With EFE and local media