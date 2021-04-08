ofChristina Denk shut down

Pregnant despite the pill? This happened to around 300 women in Chile. The German manufacturer now has to ask itself numerous questions. He is already known from a pharmaceutical scandal.

Chile – Anyone who uses the pill as a contraceptive trusts its effectiveness and the high level of safety in not getting pregnant. But that is exactly what happened to almost 300 women in Chile: They became pregnant despite the intake. The reason for this was a faulty pack of pills. Anulette CD from the German manufacturer Grünenthal consists of 21 contraceptive pills and seven placebos. These were the problem here. They were faulty, crushed or missing and thus interfered with the effectiveness of the remedy. For many unintentionally pregnant women, the incident is a disaster.

300 pregnant women in Chile: faulty pill was already delivered in 2019 – women’s organization outraged

First 170, then 300: The Daily mirror reported in March of 170 Chilean women who had become pregnant due to manufacturing defects. There are now more than 300, like the online magazine the Lamb reported. The Chilean women’s organization Miles searched online for affected women after the incident became known and the health department called back. “But there should be significantly more (note: than the 300 women)”, says Laura Dragnic, lawyer and part of the organization, “we can by no means reach everyone and not everyone has access to the Internet.”

The organization denounces that the recall came too late. “In August 2020, 130,000 parcels were recalled. They were already delivered in September 2019, as the state purchasing office reported to us, ”says Dragnic. “It is strange for us that the defective pills have been around for so long,” he quotes Daily mirror further. In addition: “The recall campaign was half-hearted, many women did not find out about it or much too late.”

300 pregnant women in Chile: company rejects responsibility – no connection with pill intake

“Production problems can occur,” criticizes Ana Victoria Nieto, President of the Chilean Association of Pharmacists: inside the online magazine. “It is important, however, that the companies notice this and ensure that the users do not suffer any damage from ingestion.” However, the first information about defective products came from pharmacists. An investigation by Grünenthal, who also produce in Chile, followed later.

The company itself rejects responsibility: “Due to the fact that […] If the deficiency was visible through the transparent blister film, the packs are handed out by medical specialists and oral contraceptives do not offer one hundred percent protection, it seems unlikely that unwanted pregnancies are due to the production error, ”said press spokesman Florian Dieckmann.

The German manufacturer Grünenthal is not a blank slate. In the 1960s he caused a pharmaceutical scandal with the drug Contergan.

300 pregnant women in Chile: those affected are particularly hard hit – the corona pandemic also plays a role

Women from poor backgrounds are particularly affected by the faulty pill packs. As part of a health program, the contraceptives are distributed free of charge in health centers. For women, for whom a child is a heavy financial burden, the situation has even worsened since the beginning of the corona pandemic. Miles is therefore pushing for individual compensation in addition to a fine to be paid to the state. “The women should at least receive support for the costs incurred,” says Dragnic at the Tagesspiegel. An abortion is only allowed in Chile if life is threatened or rape.(chd)

