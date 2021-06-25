The Government of Chile, headed by Sebastián Piñera, announced this Thursday that it will maintain its borders closed until July 14, after the first case of coronavirus with the new Delta variant was confirmed, which according to experts is more harmful and faster contagion.

The measure was announced by the Undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Alberto Dougnac,

However, Chileans and foreigners residing in that country may leave, as long as they comply with certain requirements and make an extraordinary travel request.

They will be able to receive their authorization those who affirm that their trip will be for fundamental and essential activities for the country, those who demonstrate urgent and qualified humanitarian reasons, those who have to do it for reasons essential to their health and those who assure that they will not return to Chile.

You can also actually enter Chilean territory, although under strict requirements.

A test is required Negative PCR no more than 72 hours prior to admission. Once in the country, the health passport C19 and a follow-up form for 14 days.

Then, the traveler will have to comply with a mandatory quarantine ten days. The first five days must be in a transit hotel authorized by the Health Department and the rest in the declared address.

The state of exception was extended

Chile extended for a further 90 days, until next September 30, the constitutional state of exception of catastrophe due to public calamity that currently prevails in the country, as a restrictive framework to combat the pandemic.

The trans-Andean nation already has 1.52 million infected and 31,797 deaths.

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday the request made by the country’s president, Sebastián Piñera, “in response to new strains of the virus“and” because the current epidemiological context occurs in the winter season, “as he argued in an official letter.

Precisely, this Thursday the presence in Chile of the first case of the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus was confirmed, in a 43 year old woman that came from the United States.

The president’s proposal to extend the state of catastrophe, and thus be able to maintain movement restrictions, quarantines and curfews, went ahead in Congress despite the fact that did not achieve unanimous support of the legislators of the conservative ruling bloc Chile Vamos.

Some of them rejected the measure because they understood that greater openness is necessary, at least for those vaccinated and companies, and remove curfew.

“People are exhausted”

Senator Iván Moreira, from the ultra-conservative UDI, said that “prison is not the solution, because people are exhausted. Nobody respects the curfew and nobody controls it. “

“It is time to give more freedom and responsibility to the people. As important as the health problem is the mental and emotional exhaustion of Chileans, “he said.

For his part, Senator Juan Antonio Coloma, also from the UDI, specified that when the current state of catastrophe ends, this June 30, they will complete 469 days with special and restrictive measures, and advocated vaccination as a solution instead of extending the state of catastrophe.

Those who were in favor argued that health comes first and that the pandemic has not yet subsided, although they urged the Government to a change of strategy in the quarantine phases.

“The state of exception must be maintained, since it is necessary to put the health and integrity of the people first. We have not come out of the critical situation,” said opposition senator Guido Girardi, who specified that measures are not taking effect despite the high level of vaccination.

There were also opposition parliamentarians who were against, in which it was the second time that the state of catastrophe had to have the approval of Congress to be prolonged.

State of exception since March 2020

The declaration of the state of catastrophe due to public calamity corresponds to the president of the country, but because the measure already extends for more than a year from its first enactment, needs congressional approval by simple majority.

The measure was initially adopted on March 18, 2020 for a period of 90 days, just two weeks after the first contagion of Covid-19 in the country was confirmed.

Since then, and counting this Thursday, the state of catastrophe it was extended five times, always for the same period of time, as a framework measure under which other restrictions are applied to prevent the virus from circulating.

With 3,448 infected and 51 deaths detected in the last 24 hours, the country seems to be emerging from a second wave that put the hospital system on the ropes and forced to close borders and confine the entire capital again, although the vast majority of neighborhoods peripherals they abandoned the total quarantine this Thursday.

All this, within the framework of a successful vaccination process that already has more than 65% of the target population (made up of 15 million people) inoculated with two doses, already more than 80% with an injection.

With information from EFE

