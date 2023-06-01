The last chapters of the constitutional bill in Chile were approved by the Committee of Experts appointed by the country’s Congress. The next step will be to deliver the draft to the Constitutional Council, elected in May and which will begin its review on June 7.

“A Constitution that is not the Dream Constitution for any of us, but a Constitution under which we all feel that we can live together and that we feel as our own,” declared the president of the committee, Verónica Undarraga, when announcing the dispatch of the constitutional draft.

In addition, Undarraga stressed that, despite the ideological differences of the 24 experts that make up the committee, they were united by “a common purpose” to draft the Magna Carta, thinking of “the Chile of the future.”

The members of the Committee of Experts were elected by the Chilean Congress composed of 12 men and 12 women. Since March 6, they have been preparing the preliminary draft of the new constitutional text.

the new draft

The constitutional draft consists of 118 pages and 14 chapters and incorporates new legal principles unprecedented in Chilean history. Among them, the limitation of the re-election of the president, the incorporation of citizen participation mechanisms to propose norms and the recognition of indigenous peoples as part of the Chilean nation.

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during elections for a new assembly to draft the constitution, in Punta Arenas, Chile on April 7, 2023. © Chilean Presidency via Reuters

In addition, it dedicates a chapter to the protection of the environment. One that was not taken into account in the current Constitution. Regarding this area, the only amendment that was not approved was the one that grants special protection to animals.

Another new aspect of the bill is that it regulates how the future Constitution would be replaced. A point that seeks to counteract the emptiness of the current text that did not have a defined formula.

“We reached an agreement that establishes a combination of mechanisms: that it be a Congress that, through a technical commission, prepares a text and submits it to a new Congress that would already have a draft Constitution, which should, finally, approve this text. and subsequently submit it to a plebiscite,” said commissioner Francisco Soto, a representative of the center-left.

the second try

The final text intends to replace the current Chilean Constitution, created in the 1980s during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. It is about dthe second attempt that is part of the Boric Administration. The current president had made the Magna Carta one of his flags even during his presidential campaign.

A first constitutional proposal was put to a popular vote in September 2022. Then, 62% of Chileans rejected the project.

Now, the bill will be reviewed by the Constitutional Council, whose members were elected by popular vote in early May. The far-right forces kept the majority of the votes and will lead the new process.

Initially, the far-right seats were 23 out of 51. However, they would be left with 22 after the resignation of the elected counselor Aldo Sanhueza, accused of sexual abuse. The complaint was filed last week, but, this Tuesday, the Election Qualifying Tribunal (Tricel) declared his resignation inadmissible for “lack of competence” to rule on the matter.

Despite this, if the extreme right unites with the traditional right, which had 11 seats, they could pass regulations without having to negotiate with the forces of the left and center.

In this sense, the panorama is different from that of the first drafting process. The so-called Constituent Convention had a tendency to the left and was also made up of independent sectors. The final text was criticized for not having taken part of Chilean society into consideration.







For this reason, the new initiative tries to cover more voices. “Its difference lies fundamentally in the fact that this is a text that aims to collect the principles that are upheld by all political sectors. It is a text that has received the approval of the 24 members of the Expert Commission in which the majority of the forces exist. policies of Chile”, assures Gabriel Osorio, lawyer and professor of constitutional law, for France 24.

After six months of review and work in the Constitutional Council (which begins its work on June 7) the project will be submitted to a popular plebiscite on December 17. On that date, Chilean citizens will be able to vote in favor or against implementing a new Magna Carta, leaving behind the text promulgated in the Pinochet era.

With EFE and local media